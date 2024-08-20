SUCCESS® Magazine’s Women of Influence Awards Now Open

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nomination period for SUCCESS® magazine’s annual Women of Influence awards is open now through Oct. 30, 2024. The 2024 awards program seeks to honor 50 extraordinary women who are pioneering change and innovating industries, whether they created a sustainable clothing line that promotes eco-friendly practices, started a community garden to combat local food scarcity, or founded a nonprofit foundation.

Fifty finalists will receive dedicated media coverage across SUCCESS’® print and digital channels, a distinctive highlight in SUCCESS® magazine’s March/April 2025 issue, exclusive partnership opportunities and advertising discounts to expand their name recognition, and consideration for future coverage with SUCCESS®. Plus, all nominees will be included in the Women of Influence coverage in SUCCESS’® March/April 2025 issue, giving widespread recognition and the opportunity to inspire even more people.

“These women dedicate themselves to causes with unwavering passion, whether they’re advocating for human rights, leading environmental conservation efforts, or fostering education and creativity in underserved communities. Their influence—no matter the scale—contributes to a more just, compassionate, and sustainable world for all,” said Kerrie Lee Brown, VP media and editor-in-chief of SUCCESS® magazine. “By nominating a woman of influence, you’re sharing her journey with the world. Show her that her actions have the power to inspire and motivate thousands.”

For more information or to nominate a trailblazer, visit woi.success.com.

