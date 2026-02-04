SUCCESS® Explores the Modern Mind in New March/April Print Edition

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The March/April print edition of SUCCESS® has officially arrived at newsstands, centered on the theme of Intelligence. Headlined by actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, this issue moves beyond theory to offer readers a tactical look at mental wellness, professional innovation and cognitive edge. It is designed for the modern achiever who views lifelong learning as their most valuable asset.

“What makes Mayim Bialik such a perfect fit for SUCCESS® is her refusal to conform to a single label,” says Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief Kerrie Lee Brown. “Whether she’s hosting Jeopardy! or breaking down complex brain chemistry on her podcast, she proves that true intelligence is about the courage to lead with your whole self and adapt to life’s transitions without losing your grounding.”

What’s Inside

The March/April issue highlights how intelligence is being applied in unconventional ways to disrupt legacy industries and empower the next generation:

Innovating Through Sisterhood : Women Who Build, Women Who Bond (page 42) profiles female founders who are proving that social and emotional intelligence are the ultimate competitive advantages in entrepreneurship.

: Women Who Build, Women Who Bond (page 42) profiles female founders who are proving that social and emotional intelligence are the ultimate competitive advantages in entrepreneurship. Operating on the Script : In From On-Screen to On-Site (page 50), neurosurgeon Dr. Oren Gottfried shares how he bridges the gap between the operating room and the writers’ room, ensuring medical TV dramas reflect clinical reality.

: In From On-Screen to On-Site (page 50), neurosurgeon Dr. Oren Gottfried shares how he bridges the gap between the operating room and the writers’ room, ensuring medical TV dramas reflect clinical reality. A Play on the Bar Exam: Corporate attorney Joseph Kemp (page 18) reveals how he used creative intelligence to develop Disbarred: The Card Game, a tool designed to help law students master complex legal concepts through play.



The Brain Trust

This issue also features contributions from leading voices in home design and personal finance:

Galey Alix : The DIY home influencer and interior designer shares how “design intelligence” can transform a living space into a sanctuary for mental clarity.

: The DIY home influencer and interior designer shares how “design intelligence” can transform a living space into a sanctuary for mental clarity. Garrett Gunderson: The renowned financial educator and coach provides a masterclass in “economic intelligence,” teaching readers how to build sustainable wealth without sacrificing their soul.

How to Access

The March/April print edition of SUCCESS® is available at major newsstands and bookstores nationwide. To experience the interactive version and join a community of high-achievers, visit SUCCESS.com to purchase.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Labs™, and SUCCESS Coaching™—blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

