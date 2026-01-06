SUCCESS® January Digital Edition Explores Reinvention as a Lifelong Skill—Not a One-Time Reset

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As professionals enter a new year defined by rapid change and rising expectations, SUCCESS® launches its January Digital Edition with an energizing message. Moving beyond the cliché of New Year’s resolutions, this issue establishes reinvention as a high-level life skill, providing readers with a tactical blueprint for aligning their professional trajectory with their highest potential in 2026.

The New Year Paradigm Shift

The January issue challenges the traditional “medical model” of self-improvement—the idea that one is “broken” and needs to be “healed.” Instead, the editorial team frames transformation as an athletic pursuit: a lifelong practice of intentionality.

“Reinvention isn’t a destination; it’s a muscle,” says Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief Kerrie Lee Brown. “This edition is designed to help our readers move from doing what is expected of them to doing what actually lights them up, using the clarity of their past experiences to fuel their next chapter.”

Cover Story: Amy Porterfield on the Art of Doing Less

The edition’s cover story features Amy Porterfield, a titan of digital strategy. Known for building a multimillion-dollar empire by teaching the world to “do more,” Porterfield reveals her counterintuitive pivot: the art of scaling back. Her story serves as a road map for high-achievers who want to reach new heights by narrowing their focus and betting big on intentionality rather than volume.

Proof That It’s Never Too Late to Pivot

The midlife pivot: The issue explores “second act success,” featuring Lindy Lin, who transitioned from 19 years as a government special agent to a career in professional photography.

The issue explores “second act success,” featuring Lindy Lin, who transitioned from 19 years as a government special agent to a career in professional photography. Purpose through service: A deep dive into Jessica Pfeifer’s journey, illustrating how contributing to a larger cause can be the “missing piece” in a fulfilling career.

A deep dive into Jessica Pfeifer’s journey, illustrating how contributing to a larger cause can be the “missing piece” in a fulfilling career. The prime time for change: A journalistic look at why midcareer is the optimal time for reinvention, leveraging the clarity gained through decades of experience.



The Toolkit Readers Can Use Now

SUCCESS® continues its commitment to “success you can use” by providing readers with actionable tools to bridge the gap between theory and reality:

The reinvention road map: A comprehensive, hands-on workbook (found on page 42) to help readers reflect, rebrand, and relaunch.

A comprehensive, hands-on workbook (found on page 42) to help readers reflect, rebrand, and relaunch. The three keys to transformation: A guide to mastering clarity, curiosity, and community—the foundational pillars of any professional shift.

A guide to mastering clarity, curiosity, and community—the foundational pillars of any professional shift. Strategic resume edits: Expert advice on how to format past experiences to reflect future goals.

Expert advice on how to format past experiences to reflect future goals. The dead-simple goal system: A streamlined “app road map” to help readers track and execute their 2026 objectives.

How to Access

The January digital edition is now available FREE when you sign up for SUCCESS Labs™ . Click here to claim your free interactive issue and jumpstart your reinvention today!

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

jazzlyn.torres@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS+™ Insider, SUCCESS Labs™, and SUCCESS Coaching™—blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd1fa57f-4279-4215-bc22-b68951332849