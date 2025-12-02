SUCCESS® Magazine Delivers a Fresh Take on Modern Leadership

DALLAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine launched its January/February 2026 issue, featuring Dean and Lisa Graziosi on the cover. The first print edition of 2026 highlights fresh perspectives on modern leadership and is already sparking early conversations across SUCCESS Labs™ .

This edition explores the evolving scope of leadership, what it means to build initiatives that last and how to lift others along the way.

“Leadership today isn’t about hierarchy. It’s about alignment, resilience, and influence,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of SUCCESS®. “Dean and Lisa’s story reflects that shift. We’re proud to share their insights, and foster conversations that help our readers grow as leaders.”

Leadership Issue at a Glance

A Blueprint for Success (p. 35)

Cover talent Dean and Lisa Graziosi open up about how they went from humble beginnings to building multimillion-dollar businesses. They share the mindset moves, daily disciplines and tough lessons that helped them scale fast and lead with purpose.

“If you asked a million people if they were meant for more, I think all 1 million would say, ‘Yes,’” says Dean. “But how many of them actually live into that?”

The Man Who Modernized Latin Cuisine (p. 41)

World-renowned chef and James Beard finalist Richard Sandoval has built a global culinary brand rooted in authentic Latin cuisine. Now, he’s focused on passing the baton to his children and mentoring young chefs through his program, Old Ways, New Hands.

Clear as Day (p. 56)

In her new book The Prism, bestselling author Laura Day reveals how to flip fear into fuel. Learn how to trust your gut, get unstuck and start making real moves—fast.

Swiping Is So 2020 (p. 38)

Tired of swiping endlessly? U.K.-based dating app Thursday is ditching the digital drag and bringing singles face-to-face with in-person events.

Plus, this issue includes fresh leadership perspectives from:

Frederik Pferdt, former chief innovation evangelist at Google

Achieng Agutu, speaker and authenticity advocate

For the latest, head to SUCCESS.com —or pick up a copy at a newsstand near you.

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

jazzlyn.torres@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS+™ Insider, SUCCESS Labs™, and SUCCESS Coaching™—blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/862b6cb6-4b01-4377-985a-c4c0668f91c5