SUCCESS® Magazine’s Legacy Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® Magazine announced the release of its November/December 2025 issue, featuring ClickFunnels co-founder, author, and entrepreneur Russell Brunson on its cover. Dubbed the Legacy issue, the magazine’s content is celebrating impact by spotlighting leaders and entrepreneurs who are shaping and leaving behind legacies.

“We’ve always known SUCCESS® stands for more than achievement. It’s about building something meaningful that lasts,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief. “I’ve had the opportunity to sit down with Russell Brunson and discuss how entrepreneurs can build beyond their ventures and find purpose in their accomplishments. This issue is packed with insights from legacy-makers across industries, and Russell Brunson’s story sets the tone perfectly. It’s about mastering growth while staying true to purpose.”

In an exclusive feature, Brunson shares how he started his entrepreneurial journey, what motivates him today, and how he’s passing timeless principles of growth and connection to future generations. The entrepreneur exemplifies this idea, not only in business but also through his dedication to helping others. His cover story captures the evolution of his work and the deeper mission behind his latest ventures.

The Legacy issue offers a look at how influence is shaped over time:

A Look Back: The History of SUCCESS® Magazine

From our origins in 1897 to today, explore how SUCCESS® has consistently empowered readers to dream bigger and do better with a legacy of optimism, grit, and growth.

Shelley Zalis: Equality Is Her Business

The founder and CEO of The Female Quotient shares how she’s rewriting equality in the workplace, proving that legacy can be a force for real change.

Building More Than a Business with Daymond John

The Shark Tank star speaks about “heart behind the hustle” and why your greatest achievement is what you leave behind for those who come after you.



The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's Legacy issue is to honor legacy builders, past and present.

For more information, visit success.com or pick up a copy at your local newsstand.

Contact Information:

Rena Machani

Assistant Editor, SUCCESS® Enterprises

rena.machani@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big and live their own definition of success. Optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools and education for continuous growth and lasting success. For more information, visit success.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5588e234-049a-4ef6-ac5e-353a9e0410cd