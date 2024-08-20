Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to hit $6.58 Billion Globally by 2031 at a 9.6% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Grow from USD 3.46 Billion in 2024 to USD 6.58 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing environmental consciousness among consumers has boosted the sales of products that consume less energy. Furthermore, introduction of innovative technologically advanced products with features like HEPA filters, self-propelling cleaning heads, and cordless operations are also fueling market growth. Strict government regulations regarding carbon footprint of household appliances will further propel the demand for energy-saving canister vacuum cleaners.



Market Dynamics:

The global Canister Vacuum Cleaner market is primarily driven by increasing penetration of canister vacuum cleaners in commercial spaces such as hotels, hospitals, shopping malls and others. Canister vacuum cleaners are ideal for commercial cleaning as they are lightweight, easy to maneuver and have long power cords which makes them convenient to use for large areas. Moreover, canister vacuum cleaners come with various attachments such as upholstery nozzle, crevice tool etc. which allows deep cleaning of carpets, upholstery and hard to reach areas which is an important requirement in commercial cleaning.

Another major factor fueling the growth of the market is increasing adoption of robotic canister vacuum cleaners among households. Robotic vacuum cleaners can work automatically without any human intervention and are ideal for busy consumers.

Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.46 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $6.58 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing Importance of Hygiene and Cleanliness



• Innovation in Features and Designs Restraints & Challenges • Availability of Cheaper Alternatives



• Rapid Changes in Consumer Preferences

Market Trends:

Owing to convenience of use, wireless/cordless canister vacuum cleaners are gaining increasing traction among consumers. Cordless models are not constrained by the power cord and offer freedom of movement around the house without frequent charging of outlets. Major players are focusing on improving battery life and developing ultra-lightweight cordless canister vacuum cleaners with powerful suction to meet consumer needs.

Canister vacuum cleaners manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies such as HEPA filters, automatic carpet detection and automatic suction adjustment to offer enhanced cleaning experience. HEPA filters help in deeply cleaning allergens and ultra-fine dust particles from air. Sensors enable automatic increase or decrease in suction power based on floor surface. These new features are gaining wide acceptance among consumers.

Wet-dry canister vacuum cleaners allow users to pick up both dry debris and liquid spills. They are commonly used for household tasks like vacuuming carpets and hard floors as well as cleaning up pet accidents, dirt, and water spills. The ability to easily convert between dry and wet pickup modes makes wet-dry canister vacuums very versatile. They are expected to remain the dominant type of canister vacuum cleaner through 2031.

Industrial cleaning applications consist of factories, warehouses, and other commercial spaces that require effective vacuuming of large areas. Canister vacuums are well-suited for industrial use due to their powerful suction, HEPA or ULPA filtration, and ability to efficiently clean large surface areas. The industrial segment accounted for over 35% of global canister vacuum cleaner sales in 2023 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period.

The advent of e-commerce has significantly increased online purchases of household appliances like vacuum cleaners in recent years. Canister vacuum cleaners appeal to online shoppers as they allow comparing multiple options based on suction power, filtration, accessories, and price. The online purchase channel held a 40% market share in 2023 and is predicted to grow at a faster rate than offline retail through 2031.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global canister vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing demand for effective and versatile cleaning appliances for both residential and commercial use. On the basis of type, wet-dry canister vacuum cleaners are expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their ability to pick up both dry debris and liquid spills.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to requirement for powerful vacuums to clean large areas in factories and warehouses. On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high spending power and rapid adoption of smart appliances.

Key players operating in the global canister vacuum cleaner market include Kacher North America, Insala, Delfinvacuums, Mile, Shark, Samsung, Dyson, Electrolux, LG Electronics, Hoover, Kenmore, Eureka, BISSELL, Panasonic, Hitachi, Makita, AEG, and Nilfisk. These players are focusing on new product launches and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Electrolux, has expanded its canister vacuum range with launch of 1800W Ultimate Home 700 Canister Vacuum.

In April 2023, INALSA, expanded its current range of vacuum cleaners with launch of 3 new modes of wet & dry vacuum cleaners.

Market Segmentation:



By Type:

Wet-Dry Canister Vacuum

Dry Canister Vacuum

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial Hotel/Restaurant Corporate Offices Retail Shops Hospitals Others

Residential

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:



North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



