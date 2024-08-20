Celebrate 10 Years of Success with CryptoGames

Willemstad, Curaçao, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoGames is marking a significant milestone—its 10th anniversary. On August 21st, the platform will celebrate ten years of delivering trusted, innovative, and thrilling experiences to the cryptocurrency gambling community. From its modest beginnings to becoming a leading online cryptocurrency casino, CryptoGames has achieved remarkable growth, driven by relentless innovation and a dedicated community that has supported the platform every step of the way.

Reflecting on a Decade of Trust and Innovation

Ten years ago, CryptoGames began its journey into the world of cryptocurrency gambling with the launch of its first platform, DogecoinMachine.net. This simple slot machine, designed exclusively for Dogecoin, laid the foundation for what would become something far greater. As the cryptocurrency landscape evolved, so did CryptoGames. Recognizing the need for a broader, more inclusive platform, the company rebranded as CryptoGames and expanded its offerings to include a variety of popular cryptocurrencies and games.

The platform’s growth was fueled by a commitment to constant improvement and innovation. The introduction of its widely celebrated dice game marked a turning point for CryptoGames. Over the years, the gaming portfolio has expanded to include Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Plinko, Minesweeper, Keno, and more. Today, CryptoGames is a one-stop destination for all crypto gambling needs, offering a diverse array of games that cater to every taste.

Unmissable Anniversary Events and Rewards

To commemorate this significant milestone, CryptoGames has organized a series of exciting events running from August 20th to August 25th. These events are designed not only to celebrate the platform’s success but also to thank its loyal community with opportunities to win big and participate in the festivities. Here’s what participants can expect during this celebratory week:

Five-Day Dice Challenge: The anniversary wouldn’t be complete without a thrilling dice challenge. Running for five days, this competition will test players’ luck and skill, offering substantial rewards to the top performers.

Oldest Users Contest: CryptoGames acknowledges that its success is a reflection of the loyalty and support of its community. To honor its most dedicated players, a forum contest will be held to find and reward the longest-standing users. This contest is a way of expressing gratitude to those who have been part of the journey since the early days.

X (formerly Twitter) Giveaway: Social media has played a pivotal role in connecting CryptoGames with its community. As part of the anniversary celebrations, a special giveaway will be hosted on X (formerly known as Twitter). By following CryptoGames on X and participating in the giveaway, users will have the chance to win exciting prizes.

Anniversary Birthday Vouchers: To make the anniversary even more special, exclusive birthday vouchers will be given out to qualifying users. These vouchers are a gift from CryptoGames, allowing users to join in the celebrations and potentially walk away with fantastic rewards.

Chat Rain and Voucher Drops: During the anniversary week, random rain and voucher drops will occur in the chat at surprise intervals. Active participation in the chat could lead to catching these bonuses, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebrations.

Chat Games: Fun and interactive games will be planned in the chat at random times throughout the week. These games offer a perfect opportunity for users to engage with others and share in the festive spirit.

The excitement doesn’t end there. On August 20th, CryptoGames will offer an unbeatable promotion by slashing the house edge in half, making it an ideal time for players to place their bets and increase their chances of winning. The highlight, however, comes on August 21st, the official anniversary day. For this one day only, CryptoGames will offer no house edge on all bets, along with no speed limit on its classic dice game. This ensures a day of unparalleled excitement, with full odds in favor of the players, maximizing their potential to win big.

Why CryptoGames Stands Out in the Online Casino World

CryptoGames is more than just an online casino. It is a platform built on the principles of trust, fairness, and a steadfast commitment to providing the best possible gaming experience. Licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, CryptoGames prioritizes the safety and satisfaction of its users.

The platform’s commitment to fairness is evident in its games. Whether rolling the dice with a house edge as low as 1.0% or trying luck at one of the three Video Poker games, players can participate with confidence, knowing that all games are provably fair. This transparency ensures that every roll, flip, and deal is conducted with integrity, providing peace of mind to the players.

CryptoGames supports a wide array of cryptocurrencies, currently offering 13 different options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Monero, and Solana, among others. This diverse range of supported currencies, combined with the innovative “ChangeNow” feature, allows users to deposit over 50 different altcoins and convert them instantly into one of the supported coins. This makes it easier than ever to start playing, no matter which cryptocurrency a player prefers. Additionally, the “Swapped” feature enables players to buy and directly deposit cryptocurrencies into their accounts, streamlining the process and getting them into the game faster.

Exclusive Rewards and VIP Perks for Loyal Players

CryptoGames believes in rewarding its players generously for their loyalty and participation. The monthly wagering contest is a prime example of this philosophy, offering rewards that can reach up to $500,000 USD, depending on the current value of the coins. This contest provides a thrilling opportunity for players to compete and win substantial prizes each month.

The VIP program is another testament to CryptoGames' commitment to rewarding its most dedicated players. Achieving VIP status on the platform comes with numerous perks, including a lower house edge, bet priority, increased exchange limits, access to an exclusive VIP chat room, and monthly voucher drops. The platform takes great pride in ensuring that VIP members receive the best treatment and benefits, making their gaming experience even more rewarding.

Join the Festivities and Celebrate with CryptoGames

As CryptoGames celebrates its 10th anniversary, the platform expresses its deepest gratitude to its incredible community. The trust and support of its users have been the foundation of its success, and CryptoGames is excited to continue this journey alongside them.

The anniversary week promises to be filled with festivities, rewards, and unforgettable moments. Whether a long-time player or a new member of the community, there’s something for everyone in the anniversary celebrations. Be sure to visit the website, join the forum, and follow CryptoGames on X to stay updated on all the exciting events and giveaways.

Here’s to a decade of CryptoGames and to many more years of gaming excellence. See you at the tables!

Website: CryptoGames

Blog: CryptoGames Blog

Forum: CryptoGames Forum

Twitter (X): CryptoGames Twitter (X)