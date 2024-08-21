Vyond Expands ‘All-in-One’ Video Creation Platform with AI Avatars, Mobile App, and Powerful Business Tools

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond, the effortless, all-in-one AI video creation platform for business, today unveiled platform updates and expanded offerings. New features include AI avatars, a mobile app, enhanced brand management features, and more. These product launches align with Vyond’s vision as the first and only company to bring a comprehensive AI video creation platform to market. With Vyond’s new capabilities, users have the breadth and depth of tools — and full control — needed to create videos that resonate with audiences instantly and effortlessly.



Businesses today face limited video production budgets, single-purpose video solutions, and siloed workflows. With Vyond, companies have the comprehensive video creation platform necessary to drive positive business outcomes. New updates include over 30 avatar styles, the Vyond Mobile app, Vyond Go enhancements, and upgraded brand management features.

“Businesses are eager to adopt AI solutions — however, they’re looking for a complete, affordable, and brand-friendly solution that offers more than just a single function or specialized style,” said Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond. “That’s where Vyond comes in. We focus on understanding customer problems and turn them into lasting productivity improvements. Vyond’s continuous innovation means we’re consistently on the leading edge of what’s next.”

AI avatars allow users to incorporate diverse age groups, genders, and ethnicities into videos. AI avatars help improve engagements in technical training segments, serving as hosts throughout the video. Beginning August 28 on all Vyond plans, users can simply choose an avatar among templates, enter a script, and generate the final output.

Vyond Mobile brings video creation right into the palm of your hand. With Vyond Mobile, users can capture, create, and edit text, characters, and voices directly from their mobile devices. The Vyond Mobile app is now available in mobile device app stores today.

Vyond Go updates include document-to-video and script-to-video capabilities. With document-to-video, users can save time and take advantage of the information in existing documents by uploading them directly into Vyond Go. Script-to-video enables users to generate videos following scripts line-by-line. Both of these features will launch in September.

Brand management features include the ability to apply logos. Beginning in September, any character can be turned into a brand spokesperson by applying logos to character clothing, torsos, and hats.

These developments come at a time of accelerated growth for Vyond. To date, Vyond’s customer base has grown to approximately 20 million registered users across 160 countries. Of Vyond’s biggest customer accounts, the company’s top 100 accounts have cumulative revenues of $5.4 trillion, with an average revenue of $53 billion per company. Over the past year, Vyond has also seen an over 500% increase in enterprise customers.

To try Vyond’s new features and offerings today, visit our blog to learn more.

About Vyond

Vyond is the effortless, all-in-one video creation platform for business. Vyond provides everything needed to communicate better, including an AI-powered instant video maker (Vyond Go) and a full-featured video editor (Vyond Studio). Millions of global users, more than 20,000 companies, and over 65% of the Fortune 500 use Vyond to drive better business outcomes by quickly transforming critical information into engaging videos. Since Vyond’s founding in 2007, customers like American Express, Whole Foods Market, Indeed, and Cargill have created over 150 million videos on the platform. Visit vyond.com.

Press Contact:

LaunchSquad for Vyond

vyond@launchsquad.com