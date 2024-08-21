Vivid Seats Releases 2024 NFL Fan Loyalty Report

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today released its 2024 NFL Fan Loyalty Report ahead of the 2024 season*. The report reveals which loyal fan bases are traveling the farthest for their favorite teams, and which are showing up without fail on the road. It also explores the NFL teams that have the most pre-season buzz, and which have the largest fan loyalty by county across the country.





Ready, Set, Hike: When comparing ticket demand from the 2023 to the 2024 seasons, Vivid Seats data shows which teams have the biggest increase in fan interest since last season. The Houston Texans have the largest year over year spike in average sold price for regular season home and away games, at a 132% increase.

Top Teams by Price Spikes

Houston Texans – 132% Atlanta Falcons – 120% Cleveland Browns – 82% Tennessee Titans – 75% Jacksonville Jaguars – 72%



Going The Distance: Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast™ explores its proprietary data to project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd during a game. Analyzing this historical Fan Forecast™ data, Vivid Seats has revealed which fans showed up on the road with more support throughout the 2023 NFL regular season and who we think will continue to have the crowd advantage in the 2024 season. While San Francisco 49ers fans are showing up most often, taking up an average of 48% of the crowd, Las Vegas Raiders fans are traveling the farthest average distance to support their team.

Top Road Fanbases

San Francisco 49ers – 48% Dallas Cowboys – 45% Buffalo Bills – 41% Philadelphia Eagles – 40% Pittsburgh Steelers – 39%



Top Traveling Fandoms

Las Vegas Raiders – 549 miles San Francisco 49ers – 468 miles Miami Dolphins – 464 miles Seattle Seahawks – 447 miles Dallas Cowboys – 435 miles



Endzone to Endzone: When analyzing team sales per county**, Vivid Seats data found which fans held down the fort and consistently showed up for their teams. The most widespread fan base proved to be the Dallas Cowboys claiming 279 counties mainly across the Lone Star State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Southeast New Mexico. Following in second place with 255 counties are reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Minnesota Vikings ranking in third place for 231 counties. Fans can explore the interactive map here to see which team claimed their local county and state.





Vivid Seats gives loyal fans discounts, ticket upgrades, among many other perks through the only rewards program in the industry, Vivid Seats Rewards. By allowing fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase that they can redeem towards free tickets, the program provides fans with the opportunity to attend more of their favorite events. In addition to ticket savings, Vivid Seats Rewards includes fan benefits ranging from a free 11th ticket after 10 purchases, surprise upgrades to exclusive experiences, birthday benefits, and more.

*Information reflects Vivid Seats data for 2023-2024 regular seasons as of August 2024.

**Data was recorded by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team’s games, from 2023 to present day, per billing zip code. Excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.

