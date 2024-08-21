PainReform Bunionectomy Study Observations Confirm Optimal Delivery Method for PRF-110 in Bunionectomy Procedures

PRF-110 Demonstrates Superior Coverage and Stability in Surgical Wounds



TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd . (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced the successful determination of the optimal delivery method for PRF-110 in bunionectomy procedures. This achievement marks a significant milestone aimed at advancing PRF-110 as a leading post-surgical pain management solution.

Building on previously reported in-vitro studies that demonstrated the superior spreadability of PRF-110, PainReform has now completed comprehensive Phase III evaluations, focusing on the practical application of the product in surgical wounds. The findings underscore PRF-110's exceptional physical properties, which ensure optimal coverage of cut nerve endings and traumatized tissue surfaces, contributing to effective post-surgical pain control.

Key Findings from the Phase III Study:

Effective Wound Coverage: PRF-110 was observed to provide thorough coverage of both nerve endings and surrounding tissue surfaces. This is crucial for maximizing pain relief, as full coverage ensures that the product remains in place throughout wound closure and delivers the intended dose directly to the target area.

Competitive Advantages: Unlike a leading competitor’s aqueous liposomal suspension, which requires multiple injections with difficulty in achieving full instillation (coverage of the whole wound bed), PRF-110 demonstrated superior adhesion and location adherence over the wound bed. Additionally, PRF-110 resolved another competitor's product issue, being too viscous and becoming increasingly difficult to manage when interacting with physiological fluids.

Enhanced Viscosity and Uniformity: PRF-110 exhibited optimal viscosity and uniformity, maintaining its effectiveness even in the presence of physiological fluids. These attributes facilitated ease of application and ensured that the product could be evenly distributed across the wound bed.

Precision Delivery Coverage: To ensure comprehensive coverage within the wound geometry, PRF-110 was administered using a cannula connected to the syringe’s Luer lock. This method enabled precise delivery to all parts of the wound, further enhancing the product's therapeutic impact.



Ehud Geller, Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, stated, "The results from our Phase III evaluations underscore the unique advantages of PRF-110 in post-surgical pain management. We are particularly pleased with the product's ability to effectively cover the wound area and remain in place, which directly addresses the shortcomings of existing treatments. These findings further validate our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and set a new standard in the field."

