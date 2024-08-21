Mullen Subsidiary Bollinger Motors Announces Start of Production Commencing Sept. 16, 2024, on Class 4 EV Trucks

BREA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), is planning to begin production of saleable units of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab on Sept. 16, 2024. Deliveries and revenue recognition of the B4 EV truck is expected to begin in October 2024. A video, highlighting Bollinger’s start of production, can be found here .

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab , an all-new Class 4 commercial truck, was designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger Motors’ unique, purpose-built EV chassis design encloses and protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The Bollinger B4 clearly differentiates itself from other electric entries which utilize outboard-mounted batteries on repurposed ICE chassis that expose the batteries to potential risk.

Bollinger Motors is partnering on production with Roush Industries, which provides contract manufacturing services from its facility in Livonia, Michigan. The partnership leverages Roush’s deep production and e-mobility expertise, honed over 50 years of innovative engineering, testing, prototyping and manufacturing services – as well as its work in producing the Bollinger B4 Development Vehicles in 2023.

“This is an exciting time in Bollinger Motors’ history, as it takes a monumental team effort to go from start-up to production in the timeframe we have achieved,” said Bryan Chambers, president of Bollinger Motors. “The Bollinger Motors team, Roush Industries and our entire supply chain network has worked tirelessly to make the B4 a reality and I am very proud of everyone’s effort.”

“We are already experiencing strong momentum in the market from important customers throughout the country,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “We are confident that we are bringing them a truck that will reward their trust and help transform their business. We cannot wait to get the B4 on the road, electrifying America’s fleets.”

The production date announcement comes on the heels of several other important Bollinger Motors milestones including providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 Chassis Cab, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 70 vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management, an 80 vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 50 vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; a five vehicle sale to Spencer Manufacturing; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

In addition, Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab.

To learn more about Bollinger Motors, visit www.BollingerMotors.com .

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric, commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ).

Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

