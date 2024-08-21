Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine's PRM Protocol™ Shows Early Treatment Yields Better Outcomes for Pelvic Pain

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic pain can be a debilitating condition, significantly impacting the quality of life for both women and men who suffer from it. The PRM Protocol™, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine's patented, in-office treatment, was created to directly target inflamed nerves and muscles of the pelvic floor. Proven to be a highly effective treatment for pelvic pain and dysfunction, chronic abdominal-pelvic pain, and pain related to endometriosis, the timing of intervention plays a crucial role in the success of our treatment.

Recent data highlights that the sooner patients begin the PRM Protocol™, the more significant their improvement in pain and function.

Early Treatment Yields Better Outcomes

A study conducted between April 10th, 2021, and June 26th, 2024, examined the outcomes of 2,258 patients undergoing the PRM Protocol™.

The patients were divided into two groups:

- Group 1: Patients experiencing less than 12 months of pain before treatment (N = 638)

- Group 2: Patients experiencing over 12 months of pain before treatment (N = 1,620)

The findings revealed that patients who received treatment within the first year of experiencing pain had a greater overall percent change in their Visual Analog Scale (VAS) scores, indicating a more substantial reduction in pain.

Significant Reduction in Pain

The PRM Protocol™ significantly reduced pain levels in both groups, but the extent of improvement was more pronounced in those who sought treatment earlier. Across all patients, the average pre-treatment VAS score was 7.05.

After treatment, this score dropped to 3.64, representing a 48% reduction in pain. This significant reduction (p<0.001) underscores the effectiveness of the PRM Protocol™ in alleviating pelvic pain.

Improved Pelvic Function

In addition to pain reduction, the PRM Protocol™ also improved pelvic function, as measured by the Functional Pelvic Pain Scale (FPPS). Patients experiencing less than one year of pain showed a greater overall percent change in pelvic function including intercourse, bladder and bowel function.

However, both groups saw significant improvements. The average pre-treatment FPPS score across all patients was 10.03, which decreased to 6.89 post-treatment, indicating a 36% improvement in function (p<0.001).

The Consequences of Delayed Treatment

“The data clearly indicates that the longer patients suffer from pelvic pain before seeking treatment, the more severe their condition becomes,” says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, co-founder of Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine and co-creator of The PRM Protocol™. “This delay not only prolongs their discomfort but also makes it more challenging and time-consuming to achieve symptom reduction and a return to the quality of life patients deserve”.

The PRM Protocol™ is a simple, safe office based procedural approach with no down time that has been proven to reduce emergency room visits for pain, improve overall pain and function, and reduce the reliance on using opioids to treat pelvic pain.

Early intervention with the PRM Protocol™ can prevent the escalation of pain and dysfunction, leading to better outcomes and a quicker return to normal activities.

