FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (8/20/24 Close: $34.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,118,000 or $0.99 per common share compared to $1,343,000 or $1.19 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3,664,000 compared to $3,800,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Credit loss expense was $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,137,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1,030,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,641,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $3,349,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $4,089,000 or $3.63 per common share compared to $5,698,000 or $5.03 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was $14,477,000 compared to $16,399,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. The Company recognized credit loss expense of $0 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and $550,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $4,144,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4,005,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $14,225,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and $13,433,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 9.41% and 8.78%, respectively, compared to 11.30% and 12.26% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2023. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.80% and 0.74%, respectively, compared to 0.99% and 1.07% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.55% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $567,363,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet June 30 June 30 2024 2023 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,202,224 $ 8,686,057 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 11,717,782 4,668,889 Cash and cash equivalents 16,920,006 13,354,946 Securities available for sale 106,179,450 110,063,452 Loans held for sale 559,830 80,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,564,436 June 30, 2024 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023 411,841,368 390,544,236 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 3,016,660 2,648,368 Premises and equipment, net 7,614,589 8,121,511 Mortgage servicing rights 1,086,587 1,128,019 Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,725,890 10,086,476 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 1,250 109,596 Other assets 4,913,693 4,604,551 Total assets $ 567,362,921 $ 543,244,753 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 47,530,618 $ 53,267,081 Interest-bearing 466,891,628 437,700,301 Total deposits 514,422,246 490,967,382 Borrowings - 2,100,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,425,736 3,792,808 Total liabilities 518,847,982 496,860,190 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,243 - June 30, 2024 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,266,257 10,150,145 Retained earnings 61,694,919 59,406,634 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,795,929 ) (10,588,876 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 710,085 at June 30, 2024 and 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023 (12,668,671 ) (12,601,703 ) Total shareholders' equity 48,514,939 46,384,563 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 567,362,921 $ 543,244,753





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 5,561,214 $ 4,797,377 $ 21,249,360 $ 17,404,248 Taxable securities 538,577 483,668 2,031,617 1,864,881 Tax exempt securities 406,253 426,926 1,656,939 1,804,825 Other 119,404 188,303 309,304 548,886 Total interest and dividend income 6,625,448 5,896,274 25,247,220 21,622,840 Interest expense: Deposits 2,933,414 2,095,131 10,613,939 5,216,815 Borrowings 27,627 1,059 155,984 7,096 Total interest expense 2,961,041 2,096,190 10,769,923 5,223,911 Net interest income 3,664,407 3,800,084 14,477,297 16,398,929 Credit loss expense - 75,000 - 550,000 Net interest income after credit loss expense 3,664,407 3,725,084 14,477,297 15,848,929 Noninterest income: Net gains (losses) on sales of securities - - - (3,633 ) Net gains on sales of loans 113,780 15,397 185,535 166,999 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - - (20,533 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - 18,039 (37,006 ) 21,105 Commission income 395,409 374,866 1,429,640 1,298,105 Service charges and fees 219,733 248,318 998,995 1,052,670 Earnings on life insurance 106,082 80,596 389,414 318,684 Other 302,374 292,868 1,177,332 1,171,991 Total noninterest income 1,137,378 1,030,084 4,143,910 4,005,388 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,990,109 1,789,700 7,716,276 7,341,502 Occupancy and equipment 320,824 314,274 1,270,996 1,247,099 Professional 122,245 146,533 482,039 473,020 Marketing 96,753 83,207 378,547 364,422 Deposit insurance premium 73,000 82,000 280,666 201,968 Regulatory assessment 10,344 8,090 41,379 32,780 Correspondent bank charges 23,388 21,641 93,273 87,714 Data processing 482,683 419,607 1,866,798 1,655,966 Printing, postage and supplies 65,701 57,018 285,133 278,285 Expense on life insurance 41,149 21,785 129,934 87,767 Contribution expense 9,501 8,876 50,382 49,000 Expense on REO (139 ) 2,837 5,683 9,377 Other 405,714 393,378 1,623,675 1,603,767 Total noninterest expense 3,641,272 3,348,946 14,224,781 13,432,667 Income before income taxes 1,160,513 1,406,222 4,396,426 6,421,650 Income tax expense 42,948 63,249 306,949 723,754 Net income $ 1,117,565 $ 1,342,973 $ 4,089,477 $ 5,697,896





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 0.99 $ 1.19 $ 3.63 $ 5.03 Diluted earnings $ 0.99 $ 1.19 $ 3.63 $ 5.03 Dividends paid $ 0.29 $ 1.53 $ 1.16 $ 2.37 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,126,520 1,126,522 1,126,879 1,131,761 Shares outstanding end of period 1,126,243 1,126,357 1,126,243 1,126,357 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 2.66 % 2.85 % 2.69 % 3.15 % Return on average assets *** 0.80 % 0.99 % 0.74 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity *** 9.41 % 11.30 % 8.78 % 12.26 % June 30 June 30 2024 2023 Nonperforming assets * $ 4,044,082 $ 2,065,381 Repossessed assets $ 1,250 $ 109,596

* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets

** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis

*** Annualized



FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185