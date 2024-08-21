AB „Grigeo Group” transfers shares of UAB „Grigeo Tissue” to UAB „Grigeo Hygiene”

On 20th August 2024, the Board of AB „Grigeo Group” adopted a decision to transfer 100 percent of UAB „Grigeo Tissue” shares to UAB „Grigeo Hygiene”, which sole owner is AB „Grigeo Group” itself. After this transaction, AB „Grigeo Group” will remain the owner of 100% of the shares of UAB „Grigeo Hygiene”. This share purchase transaction is one of the planned steps towards ensuring a more efficient management of the activities of the companies owned by AB „Grigeo Group”. Securities (share) sale and purchase agreement will be signed in the coming days, the Company will not inform about their signing in a separate material event notice.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 5801