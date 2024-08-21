Charles El-Moussa Named Midwest Real Estate Data General Counsel

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has officially confirmed Charles El-Moussa's arrival as the company’s new General Counsel, effective immediately.

The appointment of El-Moussa marks another positive and strategic move forward for MRED. El-Moussa will play a crucial role in providing legal guidance to MRED’s ongoing strategic discussions, ensuring one of the country’s largest multiple listings services continues to stay ahead of the curve and navigate the complex challenges of the modern real estate landscape.

Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of MRED said: “Charles is an exceptional addition to our team, bringing not only a strong legal background but also a deep understanding of real estate operations. His leadership experience, particularly as General Counsel, Chief Operating Officer and President of top brokerages in Texas, will be a huge asset as we continue to navigate the complexities of our industry."

"What really sets Charles apart is his innovative mindset and his ability to blend legal expertise with strategic insight. His work in the PropTech space and his passion for driving growth and innovation make him the perfect fit to help shape MRED’s future.”

In addition to working with current legal firm Greenberg Traurig on existing litigation, El-Moussa will be tasked with internal contracts and governance, supporting Human Resources, and providing legal input to ongoing strategic discussions.

El-Moussa is revered as an impassioned leader, client advocate, and innovative thinker whose previous roles include President at Coldwell Banker Realty and General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer at RE/MAX in Texas.

Charles brings a wealth of experience, having worked as a commercial litigator and served as a strategic investor, consultant, and advisor to various real estate and technology companies. He has also mentored startups through the National Association of Realtors® REACH program, provided brokerage and advisory services to Move.inc/Realtor.com, and was recognized as one of the top 200 most influential figures in real estate by the Swanepoel Power 200 report.

“I’m thrilled to join Rebecca and the talented MRED team in this new role,” said El-Moussa. “This is an incredibly dynamic time for the industry, and I look forward to working together to serve the estate professionals who rely on us.”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC, (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,300 offices. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

