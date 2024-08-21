Exodus and Magic Eden Expand Magic Eden Wallet’s Reach to Mobile

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (the “Company” or “Exodus”), the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, is proud to continue its collaboration with Magic Eden , the leading cross-chain NFT platform, by contributing to the design and development of Magic Eden’s newly launched mobile wallet.



This launch represents a significant step in enhancing user experience and expanding access to digital collectibles. Leveraging Exodus’ expertise in security and intuitive wallet design, the Magic Eden mobile wallet offers users a streamlined and convenient way to manage NFTs on the go. Magic Eden Wallet swaps are powered by Exodus’ XO Swap API, enabling users to move seamlessly across five major chains, providing liquidity and competitive rates for their trades.

Available worldwide on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the mobile wallet allows users to easily access their digital assets anytime, anywhere.

A Seamless User Experience

With key functionalities adapted from Exodus’ trusted wallet, the Magic Eden Mobile version brings the following features to the fingertips of users:

Cross-chain NFT Management: Users are enabled to effortlessly manage NFTs across multiple networks, reinforcing Magic Eden’s commitment to a cross-chain ecosystem

Explore Web3: Users can connect to web3 and DeFi apps

Enhanced Security: Exodus’s robust security protocols provide users’ with industry leading protection of their digital assets

Exclusive rewards: Earn rewards from popular projects and dApps

Extra features: send & receive crypto, track portfolio & collection values, keep up a pulse on the market with price charts, filter out spam



Empowering the Digital Collectibles Ecosystem

“Our collaboration with Magic Eden represents a shared vision of providing a world-class experience for digital asset management,” said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus. “We congratulate our partners and are excited to see the impact Magic Eden Wallet will have on the NFT community, allowing users to take control of their digital collectibles with greater ease and security.”

“We are consistently striving to improve the ease and benefits of our cross-chain ecosystem, and I'm extremely proud of the functionality of our mobile wallet,” said Jack Lu, CEO of Magic Eden. “There is no doubt that collaborating with a best-in-class partner like Exodus helped elevate the project significantly.”

Exodus’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design has made this collaboration with Magic Eden a natural fit. The mobile launch is expected to drive further adoption and engagement within the growing NFT market.

About Exodus

Exodus is a leading self-custody crypto wallet provider, dedicated to empowering users with the tools and resources needed to manage their digital assets securely and intuitively. With a focus on cross-chain interoperability, Exodus continues to innovate in the rapidly evolving web3 space. For more information, visit exodus.com .

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain platform shaping the future of web3. Beyond its leading NFT marketplace, Magic Eden is a comprehensive, user-friendly ecosystem including a secure cross-chain wallet. Empowering users to mint, collect, and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, Magic Eden brings cultural moments onto the blockchain, fostering creativity and community engagement. Explore the future of digital ownership at magiceden.io .

