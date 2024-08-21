How to Transform the Workplace: New Book CULTIVATING A POSITIVE WORK ENVIRONMENT Offers Roadmap to Vibrant, Productive and Harmonious Work Environments

Charleston, SC, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned businesswoman Saundra Rivers believes the secret to a professional and productive workplace is simple, yet so many industry leaders and employers fail to foster a constructive work environment. She wants to change that. “It starts with a positive atmosphere,” Rivers says. Throughout her 30-plus year career in business, Rivers has navigated an evolving landscape while honing her skills and gaining knowledge beyond conventional wisdom. Along the way, she was met with challenges, both personal and professional, but, undeterred, she embraced them as opportunities for growth. Now at a crossroads in her professional life, she wants to help others on their own career paths and offers working professionals and younger generations a compilation of her career insights.

In “Cultivating a Positive Work Environment,” Rivers reflects on her professional journey while providing a comprehensive guide on how to develop a thriving work environment grounded by synergy, respect and mutual understanding. Drawing from her own extensive research and practical experience, Rivers identifies the core principles and effective strategies for creating and maintain a positive company culture. Providing directions on how to transform any workplace into a cohesive and dynamic atmosphere, the book is a roadmap for any business owner, leader, manager or employee looking to improve the mood and efficiency of their workplace. “With these strategies, organizations can learn how to be resilient, transform their workplace environment, and harness their full potential, driving innovation and sustainable growth for the future,” Rivers says.

“Cultivating a Positive Work Environment” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

With more than three decades of experience in the business world, Saundra Rivers has risen from entry-level roles to numerous leadership positions, gaining invaluable insights into effective teamwork, leadership, and personal and professional development along the way. She holds an MBA in Business Administration and a Doctorate in Business. Saundra is also the author of Cultivating Employee Wellness and Well-Being, available in both English and Spanish, as well as Cultivating a Positive Work Environment.

Media Contact: Dr. Saundra Rivers

Email address: contact@s-riverscompany.org

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Saundra Rivers

Attachment