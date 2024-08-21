Nisqually Red Wind Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence Enter Into a 3-Year Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nisqually Red Wind Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) are thrilled to announce a partnership spanning three years, poised to redefine the gaming and hospitality landscape in southern Washington. This collaboration heralds an exciting fusion of cutting-edge technology and top-tier hospitality which will elevate operational efficiency, refine service quality, and deliver an unmatched guest experience.



The installation process is now underway as QCI embarks on an exciting journey with the Red Wind team. Anticipation is high for the fruitful collaboration and innovative strides that lie ahead. As we dive into comprehensive software deployment, the dedicated team at Red Wind Casino is preparing for the official launch scheduled for October.

Lorena Flores, Player Development Manager of Nisqually Red Wind Casino, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey alongside QCI. The QCI platform represents a significant advancement for our host team, and we firmly believe it will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the standard of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests. With QCI's innovative solutions, we are confident in delivering an unmatched gaming experience in the southern Washington market. This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, conveyed his satisfaction with the newly formed partnership, saying, "At QCI, we place great importance on partnerships built on mutual respect, shared vision, and unwavering dedication. Our collaboration with Nisqually Red Wind Casino exemplifies such a relationship. We have been deeply impressed by the dedication, commitment to excellence, and passion for enhancing guest experiences demonstrated by the Red Wind team. I am proud and excited about the journey ahead, and I am confident that together, we will set new standards within the southern Washington market."

ABOUT Nisqually Red Wind Casino

The Nisqually Red Wind Casino has become the South Sound’s go-to spot for gaming, dining, and entertainment. Boasting an expansive 46,000 square foot gaming floor, the casino offers more than 1,670 slot machines, Keno, and a plethora of table games including Blackjack, Three Card Poker, Pai Gow, Roulette, and Craps with 10x odds. There are also multiple dining venues from fast casual to fine dining, including the Medicine Creek Deli, Pealo’s Bar, and the multi-award winning Squalli-Absch Grille. The casino offers more than just exciting and state-of-the-industry gaming and dining – it offers community. The casino’s design, accents, and hospitality all seek to incorporate the local tribal presence. Built to resemble a traditional native longhouse, the Nisqually Red Wind Casino itself pays homage to its namesake. To learn more about Nisqually Red Wind Casino, visit www.redwindcasino.com .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $30 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the field of artificial intelligence and data plumbing, with over two decades of experience leading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams. His expertise has made significant contributions to data tooling, including groundbreaking innovations like the deep zoom image format, now a cornerstone in many mapping tools. Andrew’s leadership has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates and garnered 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Co-founding Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew holds over 150 patent applications and has made a profound impact across various industries, from telecommunications and retail to the medical sector. He is also a prolific author, contributing to over 100 industry publications and co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas. Andrew advocates for community and diversity and has made a significant impact on over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, reflecting his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

