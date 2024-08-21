PrimoHoagies Stuart, Florida Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

STUART, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, renowned for its hoagies made with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a signature blend of spices, is thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of its Stuart, Florida location on August 28th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The store, now under the ownership of local residents James Janis and Conor Devlin, is located at 3955 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997.



To celebrate, PrimoHoagies will offer $6.99 Primo-size hoagies on August 28th exclusively for rewards members. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon, with VIPs expected to attend, including Congressman Brian Mast and members of the Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce.

James Janis, originally from Pittsburgh, PA, moved to South Florida in 2009 to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University and later teamed up with Conor Devlin, a seasoned local restaurant operator, to revitalize the PrimoHoagies brand in Stuart. Together, they are committed to delivering the high-quality hoagies PrimoHoagies is known for.

Janis expressed his motivation for owning a PrimoHoagies, citing his extensive restaurant experience and love for quality hoagies. “It’s no coincidence that PrimoHoagies has been named America’s #1 Hoagie Store in back-to-back years. We promise exceptional service and the best hoagie in town every time you visit our store.”

The 1,800-square-foot store will employ about 12 staff members and offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also provides catering, including hoagie trays for special events. The Stuart location is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To enjoy the Grand Re-Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies’ complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies is known for its commitment to quality, using only the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread. The franchise has locations across several states, including Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

PrimoHoagies is known for its recipes passed down through generations, featuring Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, fresh vegetables, and award-winning, freshly baked seeded rolls. The menu includes a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, salads, and more.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999