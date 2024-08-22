CN Moves Forward with Lock Out

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has formally locked out employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) as of Aug. 22 at 00:01 ET, after the union did not respond to another offer by CN in a final attempt to avoid a labour disruption.



This offer improved wages and would have seen employees work less days in a month by aligning hours of service in the collective agreement with federally mandated rest provisions. The offer also proposed a pilot project for hourly rates and scheduled shifts on a portion of the network as CN continues to believe this is a better and more predictable framework for our employees.

Without an agreement or binding arbitration, CN had no choice but to finalize a safe and orderly shutdown and proceed with a lockout.

Over the last nine months, CN has negotiated in good faith. The Company consistently proposed serious offers, with better pay, improved rest, and more predictable schedules. The Teamsters have not shown any urgency or desire to reach a deal that is good for employees, the company and the economy.

We urge the Teamsters to engage in these negotiations with the urgency and importance that this situation requires.

Current Rest and Wages

Rest:

By combining Duty and Rest Period Rules (DRPR), paid sick days, personal leave days, and existing rest and vacation provisions in their collective agreements, conductors and locomotive engineers currently work approximately 160 days a year.



Wages:

In 2023, the average conductor earned approximately $121,000 , not including pension and medical benefits.

, not including pension and medical benefits. In 2023, the average locomotive engineer earned approximately $150,000, not including pension and medical benefits.

Background on 2024 Negotiations and Offers

In January, CN offered the TCRC a modernized agreement that improved safety, wages, and work/life balance while protecting acquired rights. This offer was refused.

The offer was then improved in April with a focus on better wages (75$/hour for Locomotive Engineers and 65$/hour for Conductors), job security, and guaranteed earnings for employees. The TCRC refused the improved offer.

In May, CN then presented a simplified offer within the framework of the existing collective agreement with improved wages and predictable days off, which the TCRC also refused.

In the absence of a path forward, CN offered to voluntarily submit to binding arbitration in June. Binding arbitration is a process where both parties empower a mutually agreed upon independent arbitrator to determine the terms of a settlement. It is an impartial approach that would achieve a resolution while avoiding a costly disruption to supply chains, Canadian consumers, and the Canadian economy. The TCRC refused this offer.

All of the information regarding the offers, including details on the proposed wages, rest, and labour availability, is available publicly here.

