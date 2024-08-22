Worldwide Retail Ecommerce Forecast Report 2024: Stability Means Fewer Growth Standouts, India and Latin America are Still Going Strong

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Retail Ecommerce Forecast 2024: Steadiness and Stability Replaces High Highs and Low Lows" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total retail and ecommerce sales will grow relatively modestly in 2024 by historic standards. However, there will be fewer low points around the world and fewer wild fluctuations. Growth will be steady in the coming years, with notable spikes in a handful of emerging markets.

Key Question: What is the outlook for worldwide and country-by-country retail and ecommerce sales in 2024 and beyond?

Key Stat: Ecommerce sales will cross the $6 trillion mark this year, and 20.1% of all retail sales will be conducted digitally. Excluding China from the calculus, the worldwide ecommerce share will be 12.4%.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

As global economies stabilize, so will retail and ecommerce sales

Stability means fewer growth standouts, but India and Latin America are still going strong

The US, China, and Western Europe lead the rest of the world in total sales by a wide margin

Ecommerce penetration is once again increasing almost everywhere

