Firefly Neuroscience, an AI-Driven Brain Health Company, to Host Shareholder Update Call on September 4th

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly,” “we,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology company developing innovative neuroscientific solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders, today announced management will host a shareholder update call on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.



Event: Firefly Neuroscience Shareholder Update

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Webinar Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uUqPh-uSRhyYX0nzBrrh3w#/registration

About Firefly

Firefly (Nasdaq: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking neuroscientific solutions that enhance outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA) platform revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has invested approximately $60 million in developing its BNA platform, building a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, securing patent protection, and achieving FDA approval. The Company is now launching the BNA platform commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.

The BNA platform is a software as a medical solution (SAMS) that was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. The BNA platform, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function (cognition). These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental illnesses and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.

Please visit https://fireflyneuro.com/ for more information.

