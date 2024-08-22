Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024

On 22 August 2024, AB Akola Group held an internet conference webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

https://youtu.be/uSp_7C_xWuE

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024.08.22-webinar-2023-2024-12M.pdf

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


