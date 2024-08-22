Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Strategic Industry Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030 - Growing Focus on Sustainability to Drive CLT Demand

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Cross Laminated Timber market is driven by several factors, including increasing environmental awareness, advancements in building technologies, and supportive government policies. As the construction industry seeks to reduce its carbon footprint, CLT has emerged as a viable solution due to its low environmental impact and renewable nature. Technological advancements have improved the manufacturing efficiency and performance characteristics of CLT, making it more competitive with traditional building materials.

Additionally, regulatory changes and building codes in many regions now recognize and support the use of mass timber in construction, encouraging wider adoption. The rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, coupled with the material`s aesthetic appeal and design flexibility, is further propelling market growth. Moreover, the ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the fire resistance and durability of CLT are expanding its application range, ensuring continued market expansion in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Residential Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.7%. The Institutional Application segment is also set to grow at 14.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $245.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.6% CAGR to reach $337.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Global Construction Sector Bodes Well for long-Term Growth

Growing Focus on Sustainability to Drive CLT Demand

Growing Adoption of Green Building Initiatives Positively Influences Demand for CLT

Proliferation of CLT-based Buildings in Developed Countries

Mass Timber Gains Traction as a Sustainable Building Material in US Construction Projects

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

Large Adoption of CLT in Commercial Construction

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Green Building codes Enforcement in Asia Pacific Region to Drive Market Demand

Increasing Use of Adhesive Bonded CLT Across End-Use Industries

Mechanically Fastened CLT Market Witnesses Increased Popularity

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living

