Console and Handheld Gaming Software Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Expansion of Digital Distribution Channels and Decrease in Physical Game Sales

The global market for Console and Handheld Gaming Software is estimated at US$48.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$64.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The handheld gaming segment, in particular, has seen remarkable evolution since the introduction of devices like the Nintendo Switch, which blurs the lines between console and handheld gaming by offering console-quality graphics and flexible play styles. The success of handheld devices now hinges on their ability to integrate seamlessly with extensive software ecosystems and offer unique features that differentiate them from traditional consoles and emerging mobile gaming platforms.

As the market expands, developers and manufacturers are focusing on creating hybrid gaming experiences that combine the best aspects of console, PC, and mobile gaming into a singular, portable format. Looking forward, the console and handheld gaming market is poised for further expansion, driven by technological advancements and a growing global audience, setting the stage for a future rich with innovation and new gaming experiences.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Console Gaming Software segment, which is expected to reach US$59.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Handheld Gaming Software segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $14.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Activision Blizzard, Inc., Activision Publishing, Inc., Arkane Studios SASU, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Console and Handheld Gaming Software Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Penetration of Gaming Consoles Boosts Demand for Gaming Software

Surge in Popularity of Handheld Gaming Devices Amid Expanding Mobile Gaming Market

Innovations in Game Development Technologies Enhance Gameplay Experience

Rise in eSports and Competitive Gaming Spurs Demand for Diverse Gaming Titles

Cross-Platform Gaming Capabilities Drive Software Development and Consumer Engagement

Expansion of Digital Distribution Channels and Decrease in Physical Game Sales

Growth in Indie Game Development Expands the Variety and Accessibility of Games

Integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in Console Games

Demand for Family and Casual Gaming Content Increases Market Reach

Evolving Consumer Preferences Towards Cloud Gaming Services

Advances in AI to Create More Immersive and Interactive Gaming Experiences

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Arkane Studios SASU

Atlus Co., Ltd.

Bethesda Game Studios

Capcom Co., Ltd.

CD Projekt S.A.

ConcernedApe

Crystal Dynamics, Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Giant Sparrow

Guerrilla B.V.

HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Housemarque Oy

id Software LLC

Infinite Fall

Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mercury Steam Entertainment S.L.

Microsoft Corporation

NetherRealm Studios

Next Level Games Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Playground Games

Respawn Entertainment, LLC

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ubi Soft Entertainment S.A.

