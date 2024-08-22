Global Market for Bio-based Packaging 2025-2035: Focus on Circular Packaging Solutions Includes Efforts to Develop Monomaterial Packaging and Improve the End-of-Life Management of Biobased Materials

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based Packaging 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biobased packaging market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation as global concerns about environmental sustainability and plastic pollution drive innovation in materials and technologies. This sector encompasses a wide range of packaging solutions derived from renewable biological resources, offering alternatives to traditional fossil fuel-based plastics.

Biobased packaging materials include synthetic bio-polymers like polylactic acid (PLA), bio-polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), as well as natural materials such as cellulose, starch, and mycelium. These materials are increasingly being used in various applications, from flexible films and rigid containers to coatings and barrier materials.

The market is driven by several factors, including consumer demand for eco-friendly products, corporate sustainability initiatives, and government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste. Food and beverage packaging represents a significant portion of the market, with biodegradable and compostable options gaining traction. Other key application areas include personal care products, electronics, and e-commerce packaging.

As the market evolves, there is increasing focus on creating truly circular packaging solutions that can be easily recycled or composted. This includes efforts to develop monomaterial packaging and improve the end-of-life management of biobased materials. Major players in the market include both established chemical companies and innovative start-ups.

The Global Market for Biobased Packaging 2025-2035 is a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving biobased and sustainable packaging industry. This in-depth report provides crucial insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the biobased packaging sector, offering valuable information for businesses, investors, and stakeholders looking to capitalize on this expanding market.

Report contents include:

Overview of the current global packaging market and materials, highlighting the increasing importance of biobased alternatives.

Key market trends, exploring the factors driving recent growth in bioplastics for packaging applications.

Challenges faced by the biobased and sustainable packaging industry.

Materials innovation, active packaging solutions, and the trend towards monomaterial packaging.

Comparison of conventional polymer materials used in packaging with their renewable and biobased counterparts.

In-depth analysis of various synthetic bio-based packaging materials, including: Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA) Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT) Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF) Bio-PA Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT) Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

In-depth analysis of Natural bio-based packaging materials including: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Starch-based blends Cellulose and its derivatives (microfibrillated cellulose, nanocellulose) Protein-based bioplastics Lipids and waxes Seaweed-based packaging Mycelium Chitosan Bio-naphtha

Production processes, applications, and market potential

Analysis of markets and applications for biobased packaging including: Paper and board packaging Food packaging (bio-based films, trays, pouches, bags, textiles, and nets) Bioadhesives Barrier coatings and films Active and smart food packaging Antimicrobial films and agents Bio-based inks and dyes Edible films and coatings

Analysis of the market for biobased films and coatings in packaging, discussing challenges, types, and applications of various bio-based coating materials such as polyurethane, acrylate resins, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoates, cellulose, lignin, and protein-based biomaterials.

Use of carbon capture-derived materials for packaging including the benefits of carbon utilization for plastics feedstocks, CO?-derived polymers and plastics, and various CO2 utilization products, offering insights into this emerging field of sustainable packaging.

Detailed global market revenue forecasts for bio-based packaging from 2024 to 2035, segmented into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and coatings and films.

Company profiles, featuring over 200 key players in the biobased packaging industry. These profiles offer detailed information on product portfolios, technologies, market positioning, and recent developments, providing a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

Companies profiled include

Avantium

BASF

CJ CheilJedang

Cruz Foam

Danimer Scientific LLC

Kelpi

Lignin Industries AB

NatureWorks LLC

Neste

Novamont S.p.A.

Origin Materials

Stora Enso Oyj

TotalEnergies Corbion

traceless

UPM Biochemicals

Woodly Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Current global packaging market and materials

1.2 Market trends

1.3 Drivers for recent growth in bioplastics in packaging

1.4 Challenges for bio-based and sustainable packaging



2. BIOBASED MATERIALS IN PACKAGING

2.1 Materials innovation

2.2 Active packaging

2.3 Monomaterial packaging

2.4 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

2.5 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials

2.6 Natural bio-based packaging materials



3. MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Paper and board packaging

3.2 Food packaging

3.3 Biobased films and coatings in packaging

3.4 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging



4. GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES FOR BIOBASED PACKAGING

4.1 Flexible packaging

4.2 Rigid packaging

4.3 Coatings and films



5. COMPANY PROFILES (210 COMPANY PROFILES)



