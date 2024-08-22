2024 Microbiome Market Trends Report: Competitive Environment Analysis, Digital Platform and Marketing Strategies, and AI Adoption in the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Microbiome Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the microbiome therapeutics market, some microbiome drugs have succeeded in commercialization. The microbiome market is growing not only in therapeutics but also in food-related markets. For example, consumers recognize probiotics as good for the body, and the food-related market is expected to form the largest share of microbiome applications due to the growing focus on health.

BIOMICTRA, developed by BiomeBank, was approved by the Australian Department of Medicines and Medicines as a microbiome drug for recurrent C. difficile infections in 2022. In the U.S., Seres Therapeutics' SER-109 and Rebiotix's RBX-2660 received U.S. FDA approval and entered the market successfully in 2023.

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics and Rebiotix have also succeeded in commercializing microbiome therapeutics but have recently laid off their products, and the burden of their development costs is also an issue.In addition, due to the growing awareness of gender neutrality, the number of diverse beauty products that meet consumer needs is increasing. Among them, skin microbiome products using probiotics and other products are growing their market share.

Furthermore, for the trend of carbon neutrality, projects are being developed globally for syngas fermentation using bacteria and converting them into useful substances such as ethanol.

This report will cover the efforts of companies involved in the microbiome market. It will also cover a wide range of topics from market size, technology trends, sequencing, health food, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, skin care, industrial processes, and other applications, regulations, and marketing.

Chapter 1. Microbiome Market Trends

1.1 Microbiome Market Summary

1.2 Microbiome Therapeutics and Latest Company Trends

1.3 Examples of Industrial Chains

1.4 Probiotics Market and Risks

1.5 Regulatory Trends

1.6 Technology Platform Overview

1.7 Industrial Applications and Bacteria

1.8 Encapsulation Technology and Dosage Forms

Chapter 2. Analysis by Microbiome Application

2.1 Therapeutics

Microbiome and Therapeutics

Commercialization and Exit Strategies

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

2.2 Sequencing Analysis

Microbiome Sequencing

Comparison of Sequencing Technologies

Omics Analysis and Spatial Transcriptome

FISH Approach and Microbiome

Integrated Omics Analysis

2.3 Health Foods

Probiotic Foods

Leading Probiotics Companies

Postbiotics

Health Hazards and Regulatory Trends

2.4 Skin Care

Product Development Advancing in the Cosmetics and

Toiletries Market and Skin Microbiome

Trends of Skincare-related Companies

Microbiome Skincare Products

2.5 Oral and Dental

2.6 Agriculture, livestock and fisheries

2.7 Industrial Process

Bioreactor for CO Conversion

CO2 (CO) Conversion Market and Company Trends

CO2 Fixation by Bacteria

Development Trends of Strains for Industrial Applications

Chapter 3. Trend Analysis by Company

Seres Therapeutics

Rebiotix

IFF (DuPont)

Chr. Hansen(Novonesis)

Nestle

Probi

Lactobio

Pivot Bio

LanzaTech

Chapter 4. Market Size Forecast

Chapter 5. Trend Analysis by Country

United States

Canada

Germany

France

United Kingdom

China

Japan

India

Other

Chapter 6. Conclusion

6.1. Competitive Environment Analysis

6.2. Digital Platform and Marketing Strategy

6.3. AI and Microbiome Industry

6.4 Conclusion

