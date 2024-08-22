Organic Food Market Size Expected to Reach USD 658.38 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic food market size is predicted to increase from USD 204.62 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 658.38 billion by 2034, According to Precedence Research. The organic food market is driven by the changing consumer preferences and the rising awareness about organic food.



Organic Food Market Highlights

North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By product, the fruits and vegetables segment dominated the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2023.

The organic food market comes under the food and agriculture sector and is concerned with producing, distributing, and selling food products. The global market for organic food is growing rapidly due to the rising awareness about health and the drawbacks of harmful chemicals. Organic crops are grown without using pesticides, antibiotics, or growth hormones that relieve pressure on animals, too.

Organic farming conserves the soil and reduces nutrient loss. Organic products contain high calories, sugar, and salt; their flavors are also better and are more nutritious. Consumption of organic foods reduces the risk of heart disease, as they are high in antioxidants. Organic farming is becoming highly popular due to rising environmental awareness and a growing need for a healthy diet.



Organic Food Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2024 USD 228.35 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 658.38 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 11.17% Quantitative Units Revenue/Size in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Largest Market North America Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region By Product Fruits and vegetables

Dairy products

Meat, fish and poultry

Frozen foods

Others By Distribution Channel Online

Offline Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait

Organic Food Market Segmental Analysis

Analysis by Regions

The U.S. organic food market size is estimated to grow from USD 88.04 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 255.65 billion by 2034, expanding at a solid CAGR of 11.17% from 2024 to 2034.



North America dominated the market in 2023 due to the rising consumer awareness and desire for sustainable food alternatives. The demand for organic food has increased in the region, as people seek products that are free of synthetic chemicals and pesticides. Environmental sustainability and ethical agricultural methods have also bolstered the market. Advancements in distribution and retail channels have made organic products more accessible, resulting in an increase in sales of organic food. Government rules and certifications supporting organic agricultural techniques have increased customer trust, thereby driving the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Asian consumers are becoming more conscious of their health, resulting in a significant increase in the demand for organic food. Organic farming practices are given high priority in Asian countries, such as India. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to support organic farming and the increasing regional player’s efforts to develop organic goods boost the market growth.

In February 2024, Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) and Amcor worked together to offer a sustainable packaging solution for Stonyfield Organic, a prominent organic yogurt manufacturer. CPNA's Sustainability+ program includes the CHEERCircle All-PE recycle-ready spouted pouch, which promotes eco-friendly packaging practices.



Analysis by Product Type

The fruits and vegetables segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the heightened demand for organic fruits worldwide and the increasing awareness about the health benefits of consuming natural fruits and veggies. A study revealed that organic fruits and vegetables increase the overall antioxidant intake by 20-40%.

Organic strawberries and tomatoes have higher antioxidant content. Organic tomatoes contain 50% more vitamin C content than hybrid or pesticide-grown tomatoes. Organically grown fruits and veggies contain 19% more phenolic acids, 69% more flavanones, 28% more stilbenes, 26% more flavones, 50% more flavanols, and 51% more anthocyanins.

Analysis by Distribution Channel

The offline segment dominated the market in 2023. A good location coupled with good footfall and a wide product range can make almost every walk-in sellable. Many consumers prefer in-store shopping, especially for fruits and vegetables, as it allows them to inspect the quality and freshness of products before making a purchase, thereby increasing their buying experience.

The online segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the availability of a wide range of products from different brands. The convenience of shopping is a key factor, encouraging consumers to shop through online distribution channels. Online distribution channel allows people to browse a wide array of organic food from the convenience of their home. Furthermore, home delivery offered by online retail channels propels the segment.

Organic Food Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising awareness about organic foods

The rising awareness about organic foods drives the market. According to a study on the Impact and Awareness of Organic Food among Consumers, about 80.8% of adolescent girls knew that organic foods are grown without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, chemicals, toxic substances, artificial additives, and colors. Only 13.8% of boys know what organic foods are. Nearly half, 45.4%, of adolescents, irrespective of sex, are fully aware of organic foods.

The study also revealed that consumers are aware of the health benefits of organic foods and their potential harm. Urban consumers are more aware of organic food. Furthermore, rising export of organic products is boosting the market. For instance, a study revealed that India’s export of organic food products increased by 51% during 2020-21 compared to the previous fiscal (2019-20).

Data for Organic Export in India

2021-2022 2022-2023 2023-2024 Total Export Quantity 460320.40 MT 312800.52 MT 2,62,029 MT Total Export Value (INR)



5249.32 Crore Rs. 5525.18 Crore 4004.91 Crore Total Export Value (US$) 771.96 million US$ 708.33 million UD$ 494.80 million US$

Restraint: High Cost

Price has been a key factor limiting the growth of the organic food market. Although purchasing power is increasing, most people remain impoverished. The selling ratio of organic and non-organic food products stands at 01:10.

Organic products command a premium price that doubles the cost of non-organic ones since it involves the cost of farmer training, processing, transportation, inventory holding, packing, farmer premium, and retailer margin. Thus, such expenses make organic food expensive, thereby restraining the market.

Opportunity: Emergence of advanced technologies for organic cultivation

Agriculture, especially organic farming, has evolved much with the help of different technologies. These technologies solve the existing issues, open new frontiers, and make future possibilities real. Acceptance of IoT, data analytics, and machine learning makes smart farming easier. It involves geospatial and IoT sensor-driven technologies for cultivation area mapping, which is particularly useful for small-holding farmers.

Such advanced technologies help increase the cultivation and maintain the climate for specific crops. Smart storage systems are also being designed for organic produce post-cultivation.

In May 2024, The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) combined AI-powered models with pocket-sized near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) instruments for crop testing.

Organic Food Market Top Companies



Whole Foods Market IP. L.P.

The Kroger Co., Inc.

Frito-Lay

Organic Valley.

Dole Food Co., Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Newman’s Own, Inc.

Dean Foods



Recent Developments of the Organic Food Industry

In June 2024, The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCCMF) intends to extend its organic product line by introducing Amul Sugar, Jaggery, and Tea. The GCCMF already stocks 24 organic items, including wheat flour, rice, and legumes. Amul, which sells milk and dairy products, joined the organic food sector in 2022.



In March 2024, Jivamrit Organic, a pioneer in the organic food business, is poised to transform the culinary landscape with its varied product range. Catering to every meal from breakfast to supper, it seeks to become the leading manufacturer.



In May 2024, United Natural Foods is set to establish a Retail Media Network for small and regional grocery stores in the U.S. The Swiftly powered network is set to provide cutting-edge retail technology solutions to over 30,000 retail locations and 11,000 brand partners, enabling them to compete in a digital-first future.



Market Segmentation



By Product



Fruits and vegetables

Dairy products

Meat, fish and poultry

Frozen foods

Others



By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





