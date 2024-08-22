MotorWeek goes full speed ahead into an unprecedented 44th season equipped with a shiny new app

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorWeek keeps the throttle pinned for a 44th season of television’s original and longest-running automotive video magazine series. The new season premieres on Saturday, September 7 on public television stations nationwide (check local PBS station listings).

Season 44 will be the first during which all new vehicle road tests, and entertainment and safety features, will also be available on the new MotorWeek app. A free download from a favorite app store, the new app also doubles as a handy guide to all the new and used EVs available with its exclusive “EVerything” tab.

And while EVs will indeed be a major part of the new season – with many consumers saying “not so fast” when it comes to hopping on the EV bandwagon due to concerns about their initial high cost, limited driving range, and lack of a fast and reliable public charging network – MotorWeek will continue to cover all the powertrain bases including traditional internal combustion engines, hybrids, and what more and more consumers are now considering the best solution of all: Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs).

“PHEV powertrains really make a lot of sense,” says MotorWeek host and creator John Davis. “They have the clean air commuting benefits of a full battery-electric car while eliminating any range anxiety with their internal combustion engine and still delivering the exceptional fuel economy of a traditional hybrid vehicle.”

MotorWeek viewers will see the return of the series’ popular “Overdrive” reality feature. “Overdrive” not only puts lucky fans in the driver’s seat alongside members of the MotorWeek crew, but it surprised and delighted both PBS viewers and followers of the series’ social media channels. “Overdrive” adds a new, hands-on dimension to the “Wow” of MotorWeek.

The “Your Drive” quartet of car care experts also returns, with advice to help viewers ensure their daily driver doesn’t let them down. Audra Fordin, founder and CEO of Women Auto Know (WAK), seeks to empower people of all ages with the automotive knowledge they need to be safe, confident, and knowledgeable drivers, passengers, and automotive consumers. Dan Maffett, a seasoned resto-mod veteran and designer of numerous SEMA car builds, brings his artistic eye to MotorWeek, showing viewers the right way to upgrade their ride. Logan McCombs, who’s never run into something he couldn’t make better with a few tools in his hands, will focus on general maintenance topics and DIY performance upgrades. And 13-year-old gearhead Giuseppe Iatarola returns, adding a dimension to MotorWeek like no other.

New vehicle road tests continue to be the heart and soul of the program, with the entire MotorWeek team evaluating all of the new cars, trucks, and utilities hitting the market, regardless of whether they’re packing engines or electric motors – or as is increasingly the case – some combination of both.

Hitting road, track, and trail in upwards of 150 different vehicles, Season 44 vehicle road test highlights include the hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the exciting Nissan Z Nismo, and Porsche’s wild 911 Dakar, along with more sensible but no less advanced everyday choices such as the revamped Ford Explorer, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Highlander, and BMW X3.

MotorWeek’s rotating lineup of feature segments will return. “Over the Edge” reporter Greg Carloss pushes the limits of the automotive world; lifestyle reporter Stephanie Hart keeps viewers up to date on developments in driving and automotive safety, along with the latest in automotive technology in “FYI”; “Two Wheelin’” reporter Brian Robinson puts the latest motorcycles to the test; while Jessica Ray shares her automotive knowledge with a new round of informative “Did You Know” segments; and “AutoWorld” continues to explores the evolving world of alternative fuels and electrification.

MotorWeek is produced and distributed by Maryland Public Television and airs on 90 percent of PBS stations nationwide. Viewers can find the days and times public television stations air MotorWeek by going to the station listings page on motorweek.org. Episodes can also be streamed 24/7 on PBS Living, a Prime Video Channel.

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek returns to MAVTV motorsports and automotive enthusiast’s cable channel; plus Spanish-language viewers can once again catch MotorWeek on the V-me network.

Along with the new app, MotorWeek is available for every type of video screen and mobile device with up-to-the-minute automotive news, instantaneous driving impressions, and exclusive videos online at motorweek.org.

Program excerpts are available at pbs.org/show/motor-week/ and MotorWeek’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/motorweek , with nearly three million views per month. Viewers can also follow MotorWeek on Facebook and X , as well as download complete shows on iTunes.

MotorWeek is nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper and TireRack.com.

# # #

About MotorWeek

Television’s longest-running and most-respected automotive series, MotorWeek launched a new TV genre in 1981 by becoming the first weekly series to offer consumer-oriented car and truck reviews, do-it-yourself car care tips, and the latest auto industry news. The winner of numerous automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is a trusted source of automotive news on television and the web. Visit motorweek.org.

