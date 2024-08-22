Enserva Condemns Ongoing Rail Labour Dispute, Warns of Immediate Economic and Social Fallout

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enserva, the voice of Canada's energy service, supply, and manufacturing sector, is sounding the alarm regarding far-reaching and severe impacts on jobs, supply chains, and the livelihood of Canadians, as the nation's two main railway companies came to a grinding halt last night with lockout notices issued to more than 9000 union workers.



Supply Chain Disruptions

The disruption to Canada's supply chains is already causing severe economic ramifications, with billions in losses projected across many industries, including agriculture, energy, construction, and manufacturing. With only a few days' worth of operating supplies, energy service companies will be forced to scale back or entirely stop operations. The ripple effects of this industry shutdown will quickly be felt nationwide, with more significant impacts anticipated in the days ahead.

Labour & Job Losses

Thousands of jobs across Canada's energy service, supply, and manufacturing sector are at risk as supply chain blockage forces companies to shut down operations entirely, which will lead to immediate layoffs. The livelihoods of thousands of Canadians are now at risk at a time when everyone is struggling with the cost of living, and Enserva is calling for urgent action to address this growing crisis.

Canada-Wide Impacts

This widespread impact of the rail disruption is not just a concern for the energy services, supply, and manufacturing sector; it is an issue for all Canadians. The longer the dispute continues, the more likely that average Canadians will bear the effects of this shutdown, through increased costs to their home heating and consumer goods and risks to basic services such as domestic water supplies.

It is clear to Enserva that the Government of Canada must intervene without delay. We strongly urge the government to take swift action to find a resolution before the situation worsens and the economic damage becomes irreparable.

About Enserva

Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector, and its vital workforce. For over 40 years we have championed and empowered Canadian energy. We never stop innovating and finding solutions to help Canadian energy thrive. We unlock Canadian energy to find a better energy future for all. Our members make the world a better place by reducing energy poverty, increasing energy security, and creating economic growth and jobs.

In September 2022, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada was rebranded as Enserva.



