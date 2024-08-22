CSX Reaches Early Agreement with Additional Labor Partners, Boosting Wages and Benefits for More Railway Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreements with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Mechanical Division (SMART-MD) and the American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA).



“We are continually listening to our valued front-line employees about what is needed to make positive and impactful improvements to our work environment. Their well-being is critical to our company’s success, and we are proud to get these deals done ahead of schedule,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “We remain committed to working with our other labor partners to secure the timely agreements that all of our employees deserve for their hard work and dedication. Together, we are moving forward and building a brighter future for everyone at CSX, where we are focused on improving safety, service, and efficiency.”

The tentative agreements, which are subject to ratification by the unions’ membership at CSX, come more than four months before the current collective agreements become amendable under the federal Railway Labor Act. These agreements mirror the terms of the agreements recently reached with our other unions for a total of five.

Additional details will be shared during the unions’ ratification processes.

