Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1st - June 30th, 2024

CONTINUED ORGANIC PROFIT GROWTH IN A CAREFUL MARKET

After a strong start, operating profit (EBITA) in the second quarter increased by 8.2% to SEK 6.1 million compared to SEK 5.6 million in the same period last year, while net sales increased by 1.3% to SEK 213.6 million from SEK 210.8 MSEK.

We continue to focus on increased profitability and capital efficiency in the group and during the summer have taken the opportunity to implement a series of cost-saving measures which are estimated to reduce running costs by around SEK 13 million on an annual basis from and including the end of the current year compared to the target of SEK 10 million that was communicated in the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2023.

QUARTER APRIL 1 - JUNE 30 2024

MSEK apr-jun 2024 apr-jun 2023 Δ% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 213,6 210,8 1,3% 1,3% - EBITDA 16,8 15,2 10,4% 10,4% - EBITA 6,1 5,6 8,2% 8,2% - Adjusted EBITA* 7,2 5,2 38,1% 38,1% - EBIT 4,1 2,1 95,7% 95,7% - Profit before tax -9,0 -17,0 Profit after tax -8,6 -13,0 EBITA-margin % 2,8% 2,7% Adjusted EBITA-margin %* 3,4% 2,5% Operational cash flow 1,1 1,6 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -1,4 -2,1 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -1,40 -2,1





PERIOD JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30 2024

MSEK jan-jun 2024 jan-jun 2023 Δ% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 414,4 403,3 2,8% 2,8% - EBITDA 39,3 37,8 4,0% 4,0% - EBITA 18,0 19,8 -9,1% -9,1% - Adjusted EBITA* 21,8 15,8 37,8% 37,8% - EBIT 13,9 12,6 10,4% 10,4% - Profit before tax -12,7 -22,0 Profit after tax -11,8 -16,5 EBITA-margin % 4,3% 4,9% Adjusted EBITA-margin %* 5,3% 3,9% Operational cash flow 14,2 9,8 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -1,9 -2,6 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -1,9 -2,6

ROLLING TWELVE MONTH PERIOD JULY 1 2023 - JUNE 30 2024

MSEK jul 2023 - jun 2024 jul 2022 - jun 2023 Δ% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 830,3 822,3 1,0% 17,5% -16,5% EBITDA 91,0 86,1 5,7% 5,7% - Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms* 100,2 86,1 16,3% 16,3% - EBITA 48,0 53,1 -9,6% 3,7% -13,3% Adjusted EBITA* 57,2 - EBIT 38,8 37,6 3,2% 3,2% - Profit before tax -14,6 -16,7 Profit after tax -32,3 -7,9 EBITA-margin % 5,8% 6,5% Adjusted EBITA-margin % 6,9% - Operational cash flow 45,0 29,0 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -5,1 -1,3 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -5,1 -1,3 Net debt 405,7 388,1 Net debt/EBITDA 4,46 4,51 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms* 4,05 4,51

