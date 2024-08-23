GenAI in Advertising Assessment Report 2024: How GenAI Is Shaping Advertising, and Brands' Approach to It

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GenAI in Advertising: How GenAI Is Shaping Advertising - and Brands' Approach to It" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After a year of assessing the strengths and weaknesses of generative AI (genAI), advertisers are steaming ahead with plans to incorporate the technology. But significant hurdles lie in the way of the transformation that genAI could lead.
Key Question: What are the leading use cases of this technology on the buy side?
Key Stat: The number of marketers worldwide using genAI for data analysis (39%) is more than twice the number using it for image generation (16%), per Mediaocean.
Here's what's in the full report
- 2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.
- 3 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.
- 12 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- GenAI is already getting embedded in advertising's workflows
- GenAI has already entrenched itself in the advertising ecosystem
- There is still a big gap between expectations and reality
- The genAI-powered future will require significant investments in data and supporting architecture
- What advertisers can do to stay ahead
- Insider Intelligence Interviews
- Sources
- Media Gallery
Charts in This Report
- Though Marketers See GenAI's Potential, Its Use Is Still Limited in Key Areas
- Future Implementation of Generative AI Use Cases in Marketing in the Next 2 to 3 Years According to CMOs and Executives Worldwide, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)
- Budget Allocation for Generative AI Marketing Initiatives According to CMOs and Executives Worldwide, by Industry, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)
Interviewed for This Report
- Bruce Biegel, Winterberry Group - Senior Managing Partner
- Dan Gardner, Code and Theory - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman
- Will Hanschell, Pencil - Co-Founder, CEO
- Kristen Kelly, Accenture Song - Global Head, Media, Managing Director
- Andrew Klein, Publicis Media - Senior Vice President, Web3 Brand Strategy and Innovation
- John Mruz, Mediaocean - Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Commercialization
- Jonathan Nelson, Omnicom Group - CEO, Omnicom Digital
- Nirish Parsad, Tinuiti - Practice Lead, Emerging Technology
- Andrew Richardson - New Engen, Inc., Senior Vice President, Advanced Analytics and Measurement
- Michael Rumiantsau - Narrative BI, Co-Founder, CEO
- Michael Treff - Code and Theory, CEO
- Paolo Yuvienco - Omnicom Group, CTO, Executive Vice President
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd3s5x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.