Glass Packaging Business Report 2023-2030

The global market for Glass Packaging is estimated at US$60.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$86.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Health and safety considerations are also driving the growth of the glass packaging market. Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential health risks associated with plastic packaging, such as chemical leaching and contamination. Glass packaging, being chemically inert, does not interact with the contents, ensuring the purity and safety of food and beverages.

This attribute makes it particularly popular in the pharmaceutical industry, where maintaining the integrity of medical products is crucial. As sustainability becomes increasingly important, technology has also focused on improving the recyclability of glass. Innovations in sorting and processing recycled glass have made it more efficient and cost-effective, encouraging higher recycling rates. Furthermore, furnace technologies have become more energy-efficient, reducing the carbon footprint associated with glass production



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Alcoholic Beverages (Excluding Beer) Application segment, which is expected to reach US$38.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Beer Application segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $15.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $19.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amocor Limited, Ardagh Group SA, Bormioli Rocco Srl, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Glass Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $60 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Glass Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Growth of the Food and Beverage Industry

Advancements in Glass Manufacturing Technologies

Expansion of Glass Packaging in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector

Development of Lightweight and High-Strength Glass Containers

Consumer Preferences for Non-Toxic and Chemical-Free Packaging

Role of Glass Packaging in Enhancing Product Shelf Life and Quality

Influence of Technological Innovations on Packaging Design and Printing

Growth of Glass Packaging in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 97 Featured)

Amocor Limited

Ardagh Group SA

Bormioli Rocco Srl

Consol Glass Pty., Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Heinz-Glas Group Holding HGGH GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Koa Glass Co., Ltd.

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd

O-I (Owens-Illinois, Inc.)

Piramal Glass Ltd.

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Verallia Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Vidrala SA

Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

Wiegand-Glas GmbH

