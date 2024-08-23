Biopharmaceuticals Global Business Report 2024 with Focus on 200+ Select Players Including Abbott, Amgen, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, J&J, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biopharmaceuticals is estimated at US$392.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$887.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The biopharmaceutical market`s growth is driven by several key factors. Advanced simulation software and precision modeling tools like GastroPlus and ADMET Predictor enhance early drug development by predicting human pharmacokinetics and minimizing late-stage failures. High-throughput screening technologies facilitate the rapid assessment of numerous drug candidates, streamlining the selection process.

Nanotechnology plays a crucial role in enhancing the bioavailability of poorly soluble and permeable drugs, expanding the range of viable compounds. The trend towards patient-centric drug development supports personalized medicine, optimizing treatments for specific patient subgroups and improving compliance. Regulatory support, such as the Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS) and the Developability Classification System (DCS), streamlines approvals and reduces development costs by waiving certain clinical studies.

The integration of digital health technologies, such as smart drug delivery systems, allows for real-time monitoring and dynamic dosing adjustments, enhancing patient management. Additionally, environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with biopharmaceutics contributing to greener pharmaceutical practices by optimizing formulations to reduce waste and improve efficiency.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Oncology Application segment, which is expected to reach US$310.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.1%. The Blood Disorder Application segment is also set to grow at 11.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $107.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.9% CAGR to reach $196.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Market

Advances in Biotechnology Propel Market Expansion

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Biologic Drugs Strengthens Business Case for Biopharmaceuticals

Integration with Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Generates Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Technological Innovations in Genetic Engineering Propel Market Growth

Increasing Use of Biopharmaceuticals in Oncology Spurs Market Expansion

Advances in Monoclonal Antibodies Enhance Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Growing Focus on Biosimilars Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies Drives Adoption of Biopharmaceuticals

Advances in Cell and Gene Therapies Propel Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Market

Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Biopharmaceuticals Generate Market Demand

Technological Innovations in Bioprocessing Propel Market Expansion

Growing Use of Biopharmaceuticals in Rare Diseases Spurs Market Growth

Rising Investment in Research and Development Expands Addressable Market for Biopharmaceuticals

Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Drives Adoption of Biopharmaceutical Solutions

