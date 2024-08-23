New AI-Crypto Project Bad Idea AI (BAD) Set for WEEX WE_Launch Listing and Large-Scale Airdrop





SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX Exchange , a premier cryptocurrency exchange known for its innovative approach to digital asset trading, is excited to announce the latest round of its WEEX WE-Launch initiative featuring Bad Idea AI (BAD). This groundbreaking project, set to captivate the crypto community, offers participants the chance to share in a massive airdrop of 840,000,000,000 BAD tokens, alongside a unique "Share 2 Earn" opportunity.

Introduction to Bad Idea AI (BAD)

Bad Idea AI ($BAD) is an ambitious experiment that combines the power of Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Decentralization into a high-risk, meme-worthy concoction. In a world where AI has permeated every aspect of our lives—from robotic personal assistants to self-driving cars—$BAD poses a crucial question: Will AI be humanity's savior or its downfall?

$BAD hands over the reins to both AI and the community, creating a decentralized project that could redefine the boundaries of what AI can achieve. It's a bold, last-ditch effort—a "Hail Mary" pass—that seeks to secure humanity's future in an increasingly AI-driven world.



The event presents a unique opportunity for WEEX users to engage in the Bad Idea AI project by committing WXT (WEEX Token) to earn BAD tokens through the WEEX WE-Launch platform. Additionally, a special "Share 2 Earn" initiative offers participants a chance to win a share of 2000 USDT by spreading the word about BAD Idea AI on social media .

How to Participate in WEEX WE-Launch: Bad Idea AI (BAD)





1. Commit WEEX WXT to Earn BAD Tokens

WEEX WXT Committing Pool Details:

Total Reward Pool : 840,000,000,000 BAD tokens

: 840,000,000,000 BAD tokens Minimum Commitment : 1,000 WXT

: 1,000 WXT Maximum Commitment: 500,000 WXT



Participants can commit WEEX WXT through WEEX WE-Launch platform to earn a share of the BAD tokens. The airdrop rewards will be calculated based on each participant’s Effective Commit, which is determined by the actual WXT committed and the commit multiplier associated with the participant's tier. The higher your effective commit percentage, the greater your share of the reward pool.

The Estimated Reward Formula:

Your Effective Commit/Total Effective Commit of All Users × Total Reward Pool

Important Note: WXT committed to this event remains fully accessible for participation in multiple projects simultaneously, without any lock-in or staking requirements.

2. BAD Share 2 Earn – Spread the News & Win a Share of $2,000 USDT

How to Participate:

Repost the official social media post on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up on WEEX during the event period (August 22 – August 25, 2024). Complete the registration form provided by WEEX.



The first participants to register and complete all the steps will be eligible to claim a portion of the $2,000 USDT prize pool, awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join the WEEX WE-Launch Event and Be Part of the BAD Idea AI Journey

This WEEX WE-Launch event marks a significant step in exploring the intersection of AI, blockchain, and decentralization. By participating in the WXT committing process and spreading the word through the "Share 2 Earn" campaign, users have a unique opportunity to be part of this innovative project while earning rewards.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has quickly established itself as a premier cryptocurrency exchange, celebrated for its robust security and strict regulatory compliance, with licenses from U.S. and Canadian MSBs. With over 400 trading pairs and continuous daily additions, WEEX remains at the forefront of crypto innovation.

WXT, the platform’s native token, offers users a 30% discount on futures trading fees and access to exclusive VIP events. Through the WEEX WE-Launch, WXT holders can also participate in exclusive airdrops, keeping them ahead in the dynamic world of digital assets.

Partnered with Shibarium, WEEX serves as the primary platform for launching new projects within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, further enhancing its position in the market. The upcoming WE-Launch event, featuring Bad Idea AI (BAD), exemplifies WEEX's commitment to providing users with access to cutting-edge projects and rewarding opportunities.

