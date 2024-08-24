Colorado Hazard Control Shares Valuable Insights on Historic Asbestos Uses, From Pottery and Cloth to Building Material

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



To understand the reasoning behind the use of asbestos in modern building construction, it is best to begin as far back as the evidence allows. Learning about the historical uses of this primeval ore by early human societies builds a bridge to the present, aiding our comprehension of its utility in the contemporary world.

There is nothing quite like history to provide much-needed context for the present situation and help explain why asbestos in building materials became as popular as it was before more recent generations learned of its dangers.

The First Uses of Asbestos

Asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral, is typically found in upper and lower mantle crustal regions, where tectonic activity brings deposits closer to the surface. This tectonic shifting, archeologists and historians speculate, led to its first use by ancient humans, as asbestos mineral fiber was readily available in natural outcrops.

The earliest use of asbestos dates to approximately 4500 BCE, with fibers being found within the archeological debris of various ancient human settlements. These stone age societies—most notably those of what is now modern-day Finland—used asbestos fibers as an additive to clay to strengthen pottery and earthenware, making pieces more durable and heat resistant.

Ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman societies were also familiar with the value asbestos provided and greatly expanded their use of the mineral, leveraging its unique fire resistance, durability, and insulating properties. The ancient Egyptians used asbestos for funerary practices as an additive in burial cloths to wrap the dead, believing it would protect their body and help in its preservation for the afterlife. They also used asbestos fibers in the wicks of lamps due to its fire-resistant nature, ensuring that the wicks would not burn away quickly.

Like the Egyptians, the ancient Greeks also used asbestos for wrapping the dead and for the wicks of oil lamps, with some additional textile usage to create fire-resistant fabrics for clothing and ceremonial items. Etymologically, the word "asbestos" comes from the Greek, meaning "inextinguishable," reflecting an understanding of its resistance to fire.

Asbestos as a Building Material

It was not until Ancient Rome that asbestos was used in its most modern, sinister application: as a building material. While the Romans continued to use asbestos in textiles—such as napkins and tablecloths that were cleaned by throwing them into the fire to burn off any residue without damaging the fabric—they were the first to use it in building material for its fire-resistance and strength.

The Romans incorporated asbestos fibers into brick and mortar not only to enhance their durability and fire-resistance but also to help ensure the longevity and safety of the structures. Additionally, asbestos was mixed with lime and other materials to produce a stronger and more fire-resistant cement, which was then used in various construction applications, including buildings, aqueducts, and other infrastructure.

Asbestos and the Industrial Revolution

Following the ancient age, there was a lull in the use of asbestos, other than in the Middle Ages for fire-protective clothing used by blacksmiths and metallurgists. However, the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century marked a significant increase in its prevalence.

As industries expanded, the demand for materials that could withstand high temperatures and chemical reactions grew. The properties of asbestos made it ideal for use in steam engines, boilers, and insulation for machinery. Its value in fireproofing and reinforcing materials also led to its use in the construction, shipbuilding, and automotive industries.

The period ushered in a 20th century asbestos boom, especially during World War II. Manufacturers used it in military vehicles, ships, and buildings to aid in the war effort.

Expanded Use in the Post-War World

During the early post-war period, asbestos use accelerated into the wide range of construction materials that we are familiar with today. For example, companies incorporated it into insulative material on pipes, boilers, and ducts, as both pipe lagging and boiler jackets became common in residential and commercial buildings. The mineral's ability to withstand high temperatures made it an ideal choice for preventing heat loss.

Flooring products, such as vinyl asbestos tiles, vinyl sheet flooring, and adhesives, were also often manufactured and installed in buildings due to their resilience and ability to resist wear and tear. They were extremely popular in schools, hospitals, and homes. Additionally, much like in Ancient Rome, the post-war period saw asbestos used as a cement additive to create roofing, siding, sheets, shingles, cladding, water pipes, and sewage pipes. These were popular for their strength and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions and water and chemical corrosion.

Health Concerns Emerge

In the early to mid-1970s, we began to see a decline in the use of asbestos in commercial and building products. That was when medical research established a clear link between asbestos exposure and serious health issues, including asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma.

In response to these health risks, many countries implemented regulations to limit or ban the use of asbestos. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) established strict guidelines for asbestos handling, removal, and disposal, while the European Union completely banned its use and set guidelines for its safe removal.

The End of the Line for Asbestos

Asbestos has had a long, cross-cultural, and complex history as a contributor to the development of human civilization. As our primitive ancestors shifted from pastoral and forging communities to agricultural sedentism and urban development, asbestos played a major role. From pottery and earthenware to textiles and building materials, asbestos has been as much a part of human urbanism and development as carved stone.

Hopefully, much as the ancients taught the 19th century “captains of industry” about the value of asbestos as a building material, we too will learn from our predecessors. However, our lesson was passed down from the medical and scientific communities regarding the great dangers posed by this “miracle mineral.” Now, the focus on asbestos must be to learn from our past and continue to fight for meaningful public policy to ensure a healthful future for our communities.

Learn About Asbestos Abatement

If you have questions about asbestos abatement or any of the other services we provide, please contact Colorado Hazard Control at your convenience. Call 303-410-4941 in the Denver area or 719-547-2785 in Colorado Springs or Pueblo.



About Colorado Hazard Control

Colorado Hazard Control is the natural industrial, commercial and residential environmental solutions provider achieving the highest quality workmanship by focusing intensely on what we do best — health, safety, and environmental compliance. With locations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we offer our services statewide. Whatever your needs - lead abatement, mold remediation, radon mitigation, demolition, or training - we're there with 24-hour emergency response available. https://www.coloradohazard.com

Media Contact: Lynnelle Beaver, 303-410-4941