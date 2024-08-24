Discover the GCB ( Global Commercial Business) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that Global Commercial Business (GCB) will be listed on XT Exchange. The GCB/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on August 25, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on August 25, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on August 26, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on August 26, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on August 27, 2024 (UTC)

About GCB ( Global Commercial Business)

Global Commercial Business (GCB) is transforming digital finance by utilizing blockchain technology to address critical financial challenges in the Middle East, Africa, and other emerging markets. GCB’s mission is to enhance financial inclusion by offering an accessible digital platform that simplifies the access to essential financial services.

GCB is the keystone of a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem, delivering efficient solutions for account management, fund transfers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities. What distinguishes GCB is its diverse applications across multiple industries, which enhances the utility and resilience of the GCB token. From facilitating cross-border transactions to empowering local businesses and driving fintech innovation, GCB is a leader in economic empowerment and digital transformation.

The listing of GCB on XT Exchange opens new avenues for both Global Commercial Business and its community. This partnership provides GCB with access to a broader audience of traders and fintech enthusiasts, boosting liquidity and fostering growth. By joining XT Exchange, GCB is poised to lead the charge in revolutionizing digital finance in emerging markets.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm for the listing: "We are excited to welcome Global Commercial Business to our platform. GCB’s vision of promoting financial inclusion and innovation resonates with our mission to support impactful and forward-thinking projects. We believe this listing will provide substantial value to our users and contribute to the advancement of global financial services."

Website： https://www.gcbtoken.io/

Blockchain Browser： https://bscscan.com/token/0x84f70be4DEb029d5f8AACBeAcC74c4dC10737342

Whitepaper： https://gcbtoken.io/download/white-paper

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

GCB

head.admin@gulfofficial.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de4cb697-cb32-42bc-a120-b613cdc8cdc3