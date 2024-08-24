CN Receives Order of Binding Arbitration

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has received an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) imposing binding arbitration between the Company and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC).



The CIRB has also ordered that no further labour stoppage, including a lockout or strike, can occur during the arbitration process. This means that the strike notice recently issued to CN by the Teamsters is now voided.

CN will comply with the order which also extends the current collective agreement until a new agreement is signed between the parties.

Over the last nine months, CN negotiated in good faith to reach a deal at the table. The Company consistently proposed offers with better pay, improved rest, more predictable schedules, and a voluntary mobile workforce.

While CN is disappointed an agreement could not be reached at the bargaining table, the Company is satisfied that this order effectively ends the unpredictability that has been negatively impacting supply chains for months.

CN remains focused on safely getting goods moving again, as efficiently as possible.

CN Forward-Looking Statements

About CN

