Construction of a new building nearby Vilnius Akropolis is completed – it became home for the expanded and revamped Sportland store  

A new commercial building of 480 sq. m has been constructed nearby Vilnius Akropolis. It houses Sportland – the expanded and modernised store offering sports and athleisure wear fashion brands. The previous premises of the shop have been expanded by connecting them to the new building, which has led to the increase of the store area to over 2,000 sq. m, making the store the biggest and most modern Sportland store in Lithuania.



“We keep investing into the upgrade of the shopping and entertainment centres Akropolis, with focus on attracting new brands customers like, opening new and revamped stores and points of service. We are delighted that the increased area of the shopping and entertainment centre enabled choosing namely Akropolis as the place for the largest and most modern store of the popular brand Sportland,” says Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

The building, designed as an addition to the sales area of the shopping centre, replaced temporary structures between entrances No. 4 and No. 6 of the shopping centre. As the document permitting construction was obtained at the end of the last year, construction of the building started early this year and took about 6 months. Akropolis invested about EUR 1 million into this 480 sq. m building.

“Successfully completed expansion of Sportland store in Vilnius Akropolis enabled both the increase of the sales floor and the introduction of the latest and most advanced solutions for improving customer shopping experience. Upon entering this store, visitors will see special LED cubes to help them grasp the arrangement of the latest collections inside the store more easily. Besides, customers will be able to choose from the largest offer of sports and athleisure wear fashion brands in Lithuania,” says Juras Vėželis, the CEO of Sportland LT.

This Sportland store can boast of both the largest offer of items and its sales floor – the store, expanded to 2,009 sq. m, is the biggest in Lithuania. According to J. Vėželis, the largest shop of the chain in the country will offer over 54 different brands for women, men and children.

The opening events of the expanded Sportland store will take place on 28–29 August. During the events, visitors will be able to enjoy sports related entertainment and to take an opportunity to test themselves in various contests, to have live meetings with stars of various sports, also, a 3x3 basketball tournament will take place in the parking lot by the shopping centre, near the Sportland store.

After the opening of the new building, the total area of Vilnius Akropolis exceeds 110,000 sq. m, including the sales floor of 89,000 sq. m. The parking lot by the shopping and entertainment centre has 3,000 parking spaces.









