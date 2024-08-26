The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,117,042
|544.55
|1,152,838,403
|19 August 2024
|41,610
|534.14
|22,225,566
|20 August 2024
|44,073
|536.93
|23,664,262
|21 August 2024
|51,692
|536.24
|27,719,376
|22 August 2024
|27,310
|538.78
|14,714,099
|23 August 2024
|38,618
|541.28
|20,903,093
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,320,345
|543.91
|1,262,064,798
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,320,345 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
