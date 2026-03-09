Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 10 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 221,354 955.36 211,471,914 2 March 2026 15,703 929.91 14,602,342 3 March 2026 16,284 899.96 14,654,924 4 March 2026 15,895 914.19 14,531,009 5 March 2026 15,822 918.68 14,535,360 6 March 2026 16,264 901.76 14,666,200 Accumulated under the programme 301,322 944.05 284,461,749

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,610,850 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.87% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

