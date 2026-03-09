Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 10 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|221,354
|955.36
|211,471,914
|2 March 2026
|15,703
|929.91
|14,602,342
|3 March 2026
|16,284
|899.96
|14,654,924
|4 March 2026
|15,895
|914.19
|14,531,009
|5 March 2026
|15,822
|918.68
|14,535,360
|6 March 2026
|16,264
|901.76
|14,666,200
|Accumulated under the programme
|301,322
|944.05
|284,461,749
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,610,850 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.87% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
Attachment