Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 9 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 157,902 956.36 151,011,164 23 February 2026 12,671 962.34 12,193,832 24 February 2026 12,731 945.80 12,040,919 25 February 2026 12,344 953.33 11,767,901 26 February 2026 12,850 950.01 12,207,622 27 February 2026 12,856 952.90 12,250,477 Accumulated under the programme 221,354 955.36 211,471,914

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,530,882 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.74% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

