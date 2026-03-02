Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 9 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|157,902
|956.36
|151,011,164
|23 February 2026
|12,671
|962.34
|12,193,832
|24 February 2026
|12,731
|945.80
|12,040,919
|25 February 2026
|12,344
|953.33
|11,767,901
|26 February 2026
|12,850
|950.01
|12,207,622
|27 February 2026
|12,856
|952.90
|12,250,477
|Accumulated under the programme
|221,354
|955.36
|211,471,914
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,530,882 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.74% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
