Healthcare Payer Services Market to Surpass $143.06 Billion by 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Payer Services Market is projected to witness steady growth, with sales estimated at USD 76.05 billion in 2024, and anticipated to reach USD 143.06 billion by 2031. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation by payers to improve operational efficiency. AI and machine learning help payers streamline claims review, understand trends, and prevent frauds. They also help improve customer service through virtual assistants.



Market Dynamics:

The healthcare payer services market is primarily driven by the rising healthcare costs globally. Growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are projected to further fuel the healthcare spending in the coming years. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national health spending is estimated to grow at an average rate of 5.5% annually and reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. In addition, increasing emphasis on lowering the healthcare costs through effective policy management and claims processing is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Healthcare Payer Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $76.05 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $143.06 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising Healthcare Costs



• Increasing Adoption of E-Health Services Restraints & Challenges • Data privacy and security concerns



• Lack of required healthcare infrastructure in developing nations

Market Trends:

Adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics: Major healthcare payers are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to optimize processes such as claims management, customer service, and fraud detection. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Launch of new customized plans: Key players in the market are focusing on developing and launching customized healthcare plans specific to the requirements of employers and customers. This is expected to be a major trend in the healthcare payer services market.

Market Opportunities:

Claims management services help healthcare payers manage the entire claims lifecycle from receipt to payment. It involves activities like claims processing, validating eligibility and coverage, ensuring accuracy of claims, and reviewing claims forcoding errors or inconsistencies. With rising healthcare costs and complex regulations, there is increasing need for automation and streamlining of claims management. This offers opportunities for payer services providers to offer advanced claims management solutions powered by technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic processing automation.

Human resource services help healthcare payers manage employee records, benefits administration, payroll management, talent acquisition and other HR functions. With the rapid growth of the healthcare industry, payers are facing challenges in efficiently managing the HR needs of their large and expanding workforce. This creates an opportunity for payer services providers to offer specialized HR management services tailored to the requirements of the healthcare sector. Consolidating HR functions onto cloud-based platforms allows payers to focus on their core business while ensuring compliance and optimizing HR costs.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global healthcare payer services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising healthcare costs, complex regulations and the need for optimization of payer operations.

On the basis of service, the BPO services segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% share of the market by 2031, owing to the strong outsourcing trend among healthcare payers to reduce costs and focus on their core competencies.

On the basis of application, the claims management services segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, as claims processing remains a major administrative function and a major cost center for healthcare payers.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of major payer services providers and the considerable size of the healthcare market in the US.

Key players operating in the healthcare payer services market include Cognizant, EXL, HGS Ltd. (Hinduja Global Solutions Limited), Accenture, and Concentrix. These players are focusing on partnerships, mergers and acquisitions to expand their service offerings and geographic footprint.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Genpact expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance financial crime risk operations using generative AI and large language models. This collaboration is expected to offer a competitive edge over competitors.

In April 2023, Cognizant, a provider of IT services, announced extension of long-standing partnership with Microsoft in healthcare. Under this partnership, healthcare payers and providers will have quick access to cutting-edge technological solutions, simplified claims processing, and improved interoperability, all of which are likely to help them improve business processes and provide better patient and member experiences.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Service Type:

Business Process Outsourcing

Information Technology Outsourcing

Knowledge Process Outsourcing



By Application:

Claims Management Services

Integrated Front Office Service and Back Office Operations

Member Management Services

Provider Management Services

Billing and Accounts Management Services

Analytics and Fraud Management Services

HR Services

Payment Management Services

Audit and Analysis Systems



By End User:

Private Payers

Public Payers

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



