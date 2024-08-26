Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 19 August 2024 – 23 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 34:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|297,661
|12.03
|3,580,474
|19 August 2024
|75,041
|11.95
|896,770
|20 August 2024
|25,431
|12.00
|305,091
|21 August 2024
|139,273
|12.00
|1.671,332
|22 August 2024
|100,000
|12.01
|1.201,280
|23 August 2024
|72,162
|12.00
|865,908
|Total, week number 34
|411,907
|11.99
|4,940,380
|Accumulated under the program
|709,568
|12.01
|8,520,854
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,120,747 own shares corresponding to 1.69 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments