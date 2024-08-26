Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

| Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 19 August 2024 – 23 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 34:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement297,66112.033,580,474
19 August 202475,04111.95896,770
20 August 202425,43112.00305,091
21 August 2024139,27312.001.671,332
22 August 2024100,00012.011.201,280
23 August 202472,16212.00865,908
Total, week number 34411,90711.994,940,380
Accumulated under the program709,56812.018,520,854

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,120,747 own shares corresponding to 1.69 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #34 2024 AS 44 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program