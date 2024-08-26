Tims China Registration & Webcast details for Q2 2024 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 29, 2024

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, plans to release its second quarter results before market opening on Thursday, August 29, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 AM EDT or 8:00 PM China Standard Time.



The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the company website at https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/presentations-webcasts. The webcast features a ‘Submit Your Question’ tab at the top, where you have the opportunity to submit your question before and during the call.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below.

Pre-registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdea2b3bd339c462c8304fe5fcabe5a18

Supporting materials will be available at https://ir.timschina.com.

