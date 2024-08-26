Media Advisory - Labour Day 2024 Press Conference 

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labour Day is more than just a holiday—it represents the hard-won victories of workers who fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect on the job. Join us for this year’s 2024 Labour Day press conference, as we show how “Workers Shape Our Future,” and build a better society for everyone.



Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

More unions TBA





Toronto & York Region Labour Council. More unions TBA What: Workers Shape Our Future - Labour Day Press Conference 2024





Workers Shape Our Future - Labour Day Press Conference 2024 When: Monday, September 2nd at 8:30AM





Monday, September 2nd at 8:30AM Where: Queen Street West & University Avenue, South Island





Queen Street West & University Avenue, South Island Why: 25,000 workers across all sectors throughout Toronto & York Region will be marching in this year’s annual Toronto Labour Day Parade. This year focuses on how “Workers Shape Our Future” as the Labour Movement stands up to divisive far-right politics, pushes back against austerity, and upholds collective bargaining rights for working people.

Media Contact:

Yaroslava Avila Montenegro

Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028

Email: ymontenegro@labourcouncil.ca

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region. Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.