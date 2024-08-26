Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 5, 2024

| Source: Gabelli Funds Gabelli Funds

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
  
Sean Gillen – CFODan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
  
Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEOVictor Mendelson – CEO
  
Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO)Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)
Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO		Michael Murray – CEO
  
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
Sam Davis – CEOPatrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
  
Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)
Richard Maue – EVP & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR		Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
  
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)Redwire Corporation. (NYSE: RDW)
Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO		Jonathan Baliff – CFO
  
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFOFrank Connor – EVP & CFO
  
Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)
Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFOJohn Cuomo – President & CEO
  
 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
 Dan Provaznik – Director of IR
  


The Harvard Club, New York City For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 8:30 am James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318
  

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083