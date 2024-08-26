Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) Sean Gillen – CFO Dan Thoren – President & CEO

Chris Thorne – CFO

Matt Malone – VP & General Manager Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO Victor Mendelson – CEO Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO) Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO

David Burney – CFO Michael Murray – CEO Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) Sam Davis – CEO Patrick Roche – CEO

Jennifer Walter – CFO Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) Richard Maue – EVP & CFO

Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax

Allison Polinak – VP IR Matthew Farabaugh – CFO Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Redwire Corporation. (NYSE: RDW) Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO

K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO Jonathan Baliff – CFO Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO Frank Connor – EVP & CFO Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO John Cuomo – President & CEO Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Dan Provaznik – Director of IR





The Harvard Club, New York City For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact: Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 8:30 am James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318

Registration link: CLICK HERE

