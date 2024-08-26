IPS Displays Market Size is to Reach USD 120.56 Billion, Driven as Industries Embrace Advanced Technology | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The IPS Displays Market size is expected to be valued at USD 65.03 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 120.56 Billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Advancing IPS Display Technology to Inspire Innovation in the Future.

Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing are expected to drive substantial growth in the IPS display market. Expanding production capabilities within the United States will guarantee a consistent availability of top-notch components, which will be advantageous for major companies such as LG Display, Samsung Display, and BOE. This will result in enhancements in display performance, energy efficiency, and manufacturing capabilities. Thanks to investments and policies such as the CHIPS Act, the U.S. semiconductor industry is undergoing a significant growth, making it well-equipped to fulfill the increasing need for advanced display technologies. U.S. fab capacity is projected to increase by 203% by 2032, leading to a rise in its global share from 10% to 14%. This growth will not just increase the market for IPS displays, but also improve local proficiency in crucial technology sectors, pushing the United States ahead as a leader in the semiconductor field.





IPS Displays Market Report Scope:

Key Segments • By Type (E-IPS, AH-IPS, Others)



• By Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Pcs, TVs, Others)



• Incorporation of Biometric Security at Border Control Drives Expansion in IPS Displays Market

The Expansion of IPS Display and Silicon Carbide Markets.

The demand for high-quality visuals in consumer electronics, gaming, and professional applications is driving the rapid growth of the IPS display market. IPS monitors are highly desired for their better color accuracy, increased viewing angles, and improved contrast. The setting up of large SiC production factories, such as the biggest plant that produces 1 million 200mm SiC wafers per year, reflects the same progress in IPS display production, showing the industry's move towards increased production capacity and technological development.

AH-IPS technology dominates the IPS display market, driven by smartphone demand and industry leaders.

In 2023, AH-IPS technology leads the IPS display sector with 49% of revenue because of its exceptional color accuracy, viewing angles, and brightness. Prominent companies such as LG Display, Samsung Display, AU Optronics, and BOE Technology Group are advancing the utilization of AH-IPS panels in high-end smartphones, monitors, and TVs. The advanced manufacturing capabilities and innovative products offered by these companies are satisfying the increasing need for high-quality displays in different industries.

IPS screens are the top choice for smartphone users, making up 37% of revenue in 2023. The trend has been fueled by the high demand for top-notch screens, prompting major brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to integrate IPS technology into their products. The creative application of IPS panels by these businesses has improved user satisfaction, driving the expansion of the smartphone industry, particularly in emerging markets.

"Asia Pacific Leads IPS Display Market, While North America and Europe Drive Growth with Major Technological Players"

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the IPS display market, representing 36% of revenue in 2023. The area's robust manufacturing sector, with industry leaders such as LG Display, Samsung Display, BOE Technology Group, and AU Optronics, has established it as a significant center for the production of IPS panels. The increasing consumer needs in nations such as China and India, fueled by economic growth, has strengthened Asia Pacific's role as a key player in the worldwide IPS display market.

In 2023, North America and Europe play significant roles in the IPS display market, with market shares of 24% and 19% respectively. Fueled by technological progress, high consumer expenditures, and thriving sectors, these areas are witnessing substantial expansion. Apple, Dell Technologies, Philips, and Lenovo are at the forefront of the IPS display market, meeting high demand with top-notch products known for exceptional visual performance. The growing demand for high-quality screens in electronics, cars, and industries is also boosting the IPS display market in North America and Europe.

Recent Development for IPS Display Market

Samsung's Onyx Cinema LED screen debuts in Australia

LG Display showcases bendable and transparent OLED panels at CES 2020.

Main factors driving growth in the IPS display market

Fast expansion fueled by growing need in various sectors.

Increased output of components in the United States as a result of the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing.

AH-IPS panels are dominating the market because of their superior performance.

The biggest application segment is smartphones.

