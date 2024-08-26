Le Vian unveiled their 2025 Trend Forecast inspired by consumer sentiment at a Red Carpet Revue during Luxury by JCK in Las Vegas, hosting top jewelry figures.

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A palpable buzz could be felt as a ballroom full of jewelry enthusiasts waited for Le Vian to reveal the trends that would define jewelry for the next year. Glamorous models bedecked in Le Vian's latest creations sashayed down the runway as collectors, journalists and celebrities craned their necks to get a better look at their dazzling jewels. From deep blue Blueberry Sapphire™ to fiery red Passion Ruby™ and of course their signature brilliant Chocolate Diamonds®, the collections have something to suit every taste and reflect Le Vian’s 2025 trend predictions, gleaned by carefully analyzing the prevailing consumer sentiment.



The night began with a red carpet welcome and interviews with Julia Chafe (@juliachafe and @jewelswithjules), and then moved onto the five-segment program which included the 2025 Trend Forecast and Catwalk Fashion Show, with MC and world-class master mentalist Lior Suchard who wowed the crowds as he helped reveal the key trends of the year and the family values that drive Le Vian, while performing a captivating and mind-boggling finale act. Guests were then treated to a performance by Mark McGrath of the multi-platinum chart-topping pop institution Sugar Ray.

The evening supported the brand’s chosen charities, with Le Vian and an anonymous donor matching the first $250,000 of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and $50,000 to the global non-profit Diamonds Do Good that works to empower people in diamond communities worldwide.

2025 TRENDS

Wonder & Awe

Gold Standard

The glitter of gold is the stuff of wonder and awe and myths and legends. Prized for millennia and the choice of royalty, gold continues to captivate. Celebrating this glittering precious metal, Le Vian unveils their gold collections.

Imagination

Mythology & Fantasy

Slip into a realm of fantasy and celebrate the power of imagination that allows us to conjure up ideas, legends and even entire worlds. Through their Fire Dragon collection, Le Vian symbolizes this imaginary realm.

Inspiration

Celestial & Constellations

The twinkling constellations and the majestic cosmic tapestry of the sky inspire us to reach for the sky and are brought to life with the vivid blues and cool greys, with gemstones such as Blueberry Sapphire™, Deep Sea Blue Topaz™ and Galactic Spinel™ capturing the enchanting allure of the deep blue sky.

Exploration

Fancy Shapes

In the spirit of exploration and innovation, this collection mixes fancy shapes and specialty cut gems and diamonds, to create unique pieces for those that dare to be different.

Timelessness

Platinum Love

In an ever-changing world, we crave the timeless and eternal, that which is enduring and lasts forever. Exotic gemstones and dazzling diamonds set in the rarest precious metal – platinum - create modern heirlooms and perfectly encapsulate this trend.

Sustainability

Earth & Life

Now, more than ever, sustainability is at the forefront of our minds, and the verdant Costa Smeralda Emeralds™, uniquely patterned Aquadite and Peacock Aquaprase™ with wave-like patterns, serve as reminders to cherish and protect our beautiful planet.

Femininity and Inner Beauty

Pretty in Pink

If you needed a sign to get in touch with your feminine side – this is it! Varying hues of pink vie for attention in the collection, peppered with Strawberry Sapphire™ and Peach Morganite™ set in Strawberry Gold®. Hidden Halos, not immediately visible in Le Vian Bridal® jewelry symbolize inner beauty and are designed to create small moments of delight.

About Le Vian

Once a guardian of royal jewels in 18th century Persia, Le Vian has transformed into a contemporary celebrity jewelry powerhouse, dressing the who's who of music and film. Le Vian's mission is to create the world’s most beautiful and desirable jewelry, democratizing luxury by making their collections accessible to every household. The current generation of the Le Vian dynasty is fully committed to this goal.

Recently, Le Vian has positioned itself at the forefront of high jewelry by creating exquisite natural fancy color diamond and gemstone pieces in a kaleidoscope of colors, including pink, green, and yellow diamonds, as well as the exclusive Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds®. Over the past 20 years, these collections have attracted well over 5 million collectors. The company also features rare and exotic gemstones such as Paraiba Tourmalines and Alexandrite.

Le Vian is committed to social responsibility, regularly submitting its manufacturing process and supply chain to independent audits to ensure they are conflict-free. Le Vian is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council for the third time.

Visit levian.com for more information.

